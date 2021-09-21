A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life

The life of an entrepreneur is filled with ups and downs. When I was an employee of a large organization, I dreamed of being an entrepreneur. If I was my own boss, I could determine my working hours; I would be in charge! I hadn’t a clue how much effort it would take to build my business from the ground up. Nor did I know how many dream crushers were there to “put me back in my safety zone” of being an employee. Soon I realized they were speaking their fears, not mine. Furthermore, their perspectives did not have to be mine. So, I held on, secure in my belief of my mission, and took the journey to success step by step.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO