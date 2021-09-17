CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

23 Murdock Road

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully newly renovated townhome in the heart of Rodgers Forge close to everything that Baltimore has to offer. The home has been painted in a neutral color palette and has sunny interior spaces. The expansive living room boasts gleaming hardwood floors, built-in shelves and cabinets and crown molding. An inviting dining room with both a chair rail and crown molding is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has granite counters, ample bright white cabinets and gas cooking. On the upper level are three generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. On the lower level is a large fully finished family room hosting plush carpet, a bonus room and a powder room. Enjoy your morning coffee on the charming deck inside your completely fenced rear yard. **Ground Rent information to be verified**

518 N Littleton Street

Absolutely gorgeous!!! ALL NEW FLOORING, PAINT, LIGHTING, INTERIOR DOORS with NEWER-APPLIANCES, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, REMODELED BATHS, 50 YEAR ROOF, DRIVEWAY, FRONT STOOP AND WALK WAY. All of this located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a prime location. This spectacular home features designer appliances to include a Wolf cooktop, Kitchen Aid wall oven and dish washer with a new refrigerator on order. Tons of storage room in the lower level with the possibility of adding additional finished space! Come see this home before it is gone!!!!
14613 Stonewall Drive

Spacious and bright, and a must add to your tour of homes for Sunday. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial in Stonegate neighborhood, with fabulous yard for entertaining, 2 level deck and lots of privacy. Walkout basement.Spacious eat in kitchen with cherrywood cabinets and granite tops, stainless steel appliances, Wine cooler, washer and dryer in first floor laundry room, 2 car garage, finished walk out basement, hardwood floors and more.Peace of mind included, New appliances, new roof, new windows, new Heating and cooling.Open Sunday 1-3.
1045 Ramble Run Road

Meticulously maintained 3-level end-of-group, 3 bed, 2 full, and 2 half-bath brick town home with 1-car attached garage. Features include: main entrance foyer with wood floor, high ceilings, and powder room, access to the garage with ample space for storage. Recreation room with glass sliding doors providing access to the rear yard completes the lower level. Second floor boasts an open floor plan with hardwood floor and tons of natural light, a powder room, spacious living room and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space, tile backsplash, recessed lights, pendant lights, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Glass sliding doors provide access to the maintenance-free, composite deck with evening shade. Top level offers three bedrooms including a spacious owner+GGs suite with walk-in closet, bath with double vanity and tile shower with glass doors. Hall full-bath, washer/dryer and linen closet complete the top level. Community Center with a fitness center and outdoor pool. The Preserve at Windlass Run is conveniently located to I-95, I-695, MARC station, shopping, and restaurants!
1335 Grand Canopy Drive

Welcome to your new home! You will love the open floor plan of this 6 year old carriage house. Over $20,000 of upgrades enhanced this home with a screened in porch (2019), fabulous built ins in the upper loft, and more. The entire home is freshly painted and has brand new carpeting throughout. A 2 story foyer with tons of natural light brings you into this lovely home, with the living room (or office) and the dining room on each side. The main level has all you need for your convenience: master bedroom, dining and living rooms, family room, kitchen , laundry and powder room+G- all in one level. The gourmet kitchen has an extra large granite counter for entertaining and meals, that easily seats 5+ people. The family room opens into the screened porch and deck, which boast maintenance free tract flooring. The beautiful staircase lead you upstairs to the 2 bedrooms, full Jack and Jill bathroom and a gorgeous loft area with built in cabinets. All 3 rooms are full of light. For those who love extra storage, this house is it! Just in the basement, there are 2 large storage rooms , second pantry / linen closet, another room with a large closet , and a full bathroom. This basement is fantastic for entertaining, playing, sleeping or whatever your heart desires. The neighborhood offers a gym, pool, playgrounds and a wonderful club house that is perfect for hosting events. Enjoy maintenance free living, as the community takes care of your lawn, shrubs, snow removal, etc.
321 Fulford Avenue

Excellent location in the Heart of Bel Air! Zoned as Residential Office. Currently set up as Four Offices with Lobby Area or Five Offices. Small Kitchenette and Half Bath. Ample Parking on Rear Lot. Central Air and Gas Heat. Walk Upstairs to Extra Storage in Attic. Professional Pics Available Soon!
1900 Fieldstone Way

Welcome home! This brick front end unit townhouse is large, filled with natural light and so inviting. With over 2200 SF of living area, there is plenty of space on 3 finished levels featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The main level has a huge living room with both a side and front bay window that feels so bright and open, even on rainy days. The gourmet kitchen offers loads of space for creating new culinary delights or hosting get-togethers. With stainless steel appliances and center island. The upper level has a large primary suite with a vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets and private bath that has ceramic tile, a soaker tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The lower level is a great space that can provide home office space, media room and one bedroom. Being an end unit, the yard is already larger two sheds and fenced yard. Freshly painted throughout, this home is well maintained and move-in ready, so you just need to start unpacking. FURNACE AND A/C ARE NEW, 7/2021. Great community amenities such as swimming pool, playgrounds, tot lot and more. Plus convenient access to shopping, dining, downtown Frederick and commuter routes. See it today!
819 Parker Gray School Way

Open Sunday 1-3. End townhouse in popular Old Town Commons in like-new condition. Large Duncan model streams sun light in every room. Spacious floor plan has open kitchen with large island and an outdoor deck - all perfect for cooking for a crowd. Upstairs, the top floor family room shares a 2-sided fireplace with a roof deck, allowing for indoor/outdoor living and great views. Work, study or read in quiet and privacy with the first floor office with built-ins and welcoming natural light. At the end of the day, retire to the primary suite with it's custom walk - in closet and bath with over-sized shower. 2-car rear load garage, plantation shutters, high-ceilings, LEED certified, spacious bedrooms and many more special features.
3024-N Calvert Street N , E2

Refined and Elegant Italian Renaissance beauty in the heart of historic Charles Village!Welcome home! History envelops you as you enter the lovely garden and arched entry into this amazing and rarely available first level gem! Gleaming heart pine floors, soaring light filled rooms, Pella architectural replacement windows in expansive living room complete with wood burning fireplace perfect to perch by and read a good book. Living room opens to a generous formal dining room with charming built in, Marvin Palladian replacement windows in inviting sun room, convenient half bath on main level new appliances in kitchen with walk in pantry, three spacious bedrooms, tons of storage plus additional storage unit, laundry facility, exercise room and common sitting room in lower level completes the picture! Care Free living at its best! Moments to Hopkins Homewood Campus, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore Museum of Art the Rotunda the fabulous Waverly farmers market, Downtown and Towson!
5904 Mount Eagle Drive , #1614

WELCOME HOME TO 5904 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE, #1614! Rarely available 16th/TOP-FLOOR Montebello home with sweeping PANAROMIC WATER VIEWS OF THE POTOMAC RIVER, National Harbor, and the MGM Center! BREATHTAKING SUNRISES, lots of morning and afternoon sun, -- plus SPECTACULAR NIGHTIME VIEWS! Extensively renovated +G+H+G- model, -- one of the most sought-after and versatile floor plans that Montebello offers with GARAGE PARKING SPACE conveying! 1,525 square feet of living space, including 2-bedrooms, den or 3rd bedroom, and 2-full baths. PLUS additional living space with the sun/Florida room, -- the single-largest of all Montebello models with three access points, from living room, primary/master bedroom, and 2nd bedroom! ***** Previously renovated throughout as detailed further below! ***** KITCHEN: White cabinetry with beautiful granite countertops accented by glass tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances plus extra-wall of cabinets and countertops. LIVING ROOM: Plenty of wall-space for optimal placement of sofa and entertainment center. Beautiful hardwood floors, -- including HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT most of home! DINING ROOM: Formal dining room with plenty of wall space for placing buffet and china cabinet plus recessed window area. PRIMARY/MASTER BEDROOM: Exceptionally spacious with two walk-in closets. Plenty of wall-space for king-size bed and other furniture. Direct access to sun/Florida room! PRIMARY/MASTER BATHROOM: Completely renovated , including tiled floors and bathtub/shower walls, heavy-duty bathtub, plus extra-tall vanity cabinet with granite countertops. 2nd BEDROOM: Also direct access to the sun/Florida room! 2nd FULL BATH: Completely renovated featuring walk-in shower, tiled floors ad shower, and extra-tall vanity also with granite countertops. DEN OR 3RD BEDROOM: Conveniently located off living room . Ideal for home office, study, TV room, or possible 3rd bedroom with mirrored closet. ADDITIONAL UPGRADES AND IMPROVEMENTS: Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, interior doors and hardware, window treatments, lighting, plumbing/faucet fixtures, and freshly painted throughout. LAUNDRY: Washer and dryer In unit discreetly enclosed, -- PLUS the building offers extra-large commercial washer/dryer for over-sized items. GARAGE PARKING SPACE CONVEYING: An additional $30,000 to $35,000 value when purchased separately! Parking space #1 on level B3. Plus additional and more than ample parking in the parking lot. EXTRA STORAGE: Building 5904, Room 2. UTILITIES: Water included in condo fee, electric billed separate, and both Verizon FIOS and Cox available. *****CLICK VIRTUAL TOUR ICON FOR 3-IN-1 VIRTUAL TOURS, -- including photos tour, "interactive" floor plan tour, and HD video tour!***** ABOUT MONTEBELLO: A multi-generational diverse community of about 2300 residents. Numerous amenities, activities and clubs for many interests. Montebello is an exceptional value. A gated community of 35 wooded-acres. Amenities include FREE SHUTTLE or 5 minute WALK TO METRO, indoor/year-round salt-water swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, state-of-the art FITNESS CENTER, tennis courts, bowling alley, walking/nature trails, picnic and grilling areas, playground, on-site restaurant cafe/bar, convenience store and more. ***** NEW COMMUNITY CENTER renovation underway. ***** Live at Award-Winning Montebello, -- the area's premier condominium! ***** All information and dates deemed reliable but not guaranteed, with room dimensions approximate. Room measurements rounded-up or down. *****
924 Binney Street S

Just 2 blocks away from the Historic Canton Square, and one block away from the grocery, you+GGll understand why the people that call this block home, claim it as the best living in Baltimore. Whether you want a quick cup of coffee to get your day going or a drink to cap off the night, you+GGll find you won+GGt have to look far as there are both a coffee shop and a restaurant on the block. Exposed brick lines the wall opposite as you walk into the home and carries up the staircase to the second floor. Large windows paired with a sky light allow plenty of light to flow through home. The bathroom is finished with Italian Carrara and Nero Marquina marble and includes a soaking tub and separate shower. You+GGll have a hard time finding a place with more closet space as the bedroom sports a 12+GG walk-in closet capable of storing all that you+GGve got. The chefs kitchen is furnished with a Smart Samsung 5-burner Gas stove, you+GGll be cooking. 6+GG head clearance in the basement provides you with the ability to build out your dream work space or lounge, but rest assured you+GGll find plenty of storage space in this Canton home. The brick back patio features 225 sq ft of entertainment and gardening space. If you have a dog, well you+GGre in luck as Patterson Park was voted the #1 Pet Friendly Park in the city. Grocery, pharmacy, and hardware stores are all just a walk around the corner. This is the perfect home for somebody who wants to enjoy life without the need for a car, but with the ability to park right in front or behind at any moment. Being in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Baltimore, Canton, you never have to wait for an Uber or Lyft if you don+GGt have a car and need to get to the airport. Schedule you appointment today and let+GGs get you into your home!
14120 Reverend Rainsford Court

Your chance is here for this sought after communuty. 3bedroom 4 bath garage is charming and spacious. At this price it wont last long. Garage, Family room and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. 2nd floor has living room dining room and eat in kitchen and half bath. 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A roomy deck for more entertaining. What more could you ask for? For it to be yours. Stop by... then write an offer before it's gone. PICS are coming.
6201 Atlantic Avenue , #508

This 2 bedroom and 2 full bath Calypso mid-rise condo is conveniently located in central Ocean City. Prime accessibility with direct access to Route 90. Crisp beach and ocean views from its nearly 300 square foot private balcony, among the largest at the beach! Just a few steps to the sand and outdoor pool. Calypso offers onsite management, secure lobby entry, storage locker, three elevators and this unit offers a rare under building parking space. Make this your happy place!
8303 Eagle Street

Rarely available & highly sought after end unit townhome in the one of a kind community of Creekside Village. This stunning 2,200+ sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a two car garage, open floor plan. The functional and versatile layout of the first floor has endless possibilities. The large great room can be used as a family room, playroom, office or spare bedroom with full bath room already completed. The main level is great for entertaining with an open floor plan, high ceilings, cozy living room, spacious gourmet kitchen, and large dinning room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, upgraded tile, dual shower heads, built in shower bench and a walk in closet. Two other bedrooms, a full bath and laundry area round out the 3rd floor. Now lets talk about the location! This resort style community amenities include run/walking trail, playgrounds, a dog park, a community clubhouse with fitness center, large outdoor pool, picnic areas, outdoor grilling areas, an outdoor pavilion and much much more! Close to Baltimore, Annapolis, Ft Meade and BWI.
7725 Burnside Road

Move-in Ready contemporary 3BR, 1.5BA townhome with open floor plan. Updated in 2018, with vinyl wood floors, new kitchen with Frigidaire GE stainless steel appliances, refrigerator witch ice-maker, self-cleaning range, dishwasher, GE stack washer/dryer. Very efficient utilities with upgraded Andersen windows, CAC & ceiling fan. Carpeted bedroom, updated bath. Pull-down attic with insulation. Cement patio and storage shed in rear. Near FedEx Field, 3-miles to Largo Town Center Metro, Community Center & Woodmore Towne Centre.
121 8TH Avenue

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable 3 Level Brick Semi-Detached Townhome, Finished Basement, Spacious Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, Deck, Parking pad, Sunporch, HVAC, Much More! Just Waiting For Your Personal Updates to Make it Shine. Close to Schools, Shopping, Commuter Routes, and Much More! This Will Not Last!
912 Mckewin Avenue

Ready Set......start packing!!!!! This lavishly decorated home offers 3 bedroom 1.5 townhouse and so much more !! Check out this spacious 1st floor with gleaming hard wood floors, a spacious living room and dinning room........ the ideal floor plan for entertaining. It wraps around to the rear oversized deck!!! Ready for your outside entertainment!!!The charming lower level features a family room area, new carpet, tons of storage and fully equipped laundry room. This top level is enhanced with 3 bedrooms and a fancy full bathroom. The exterior features are amazing!!! Walking up to the house you will note the covered front porch, Plus 2 rear patios (main level and top level) offering the perfect flow of entertaining. Ready to fall in love....start packing !!! This is the perfect place to call HOME!!! Call for your private tour today!!
506 Quintana Place NW

$749,500 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: DCDC2015398. "Swag" a little or a lot you be the judge, on one of the prettiest tree lined blocks in "Brightwood "filled with semi detached brick porch front Tudors with rear decks & attached garages, just a few blocks south of Takoma Park DC's border share in their amenities ! 3 blocks to nearby Takoma Recreation Aquatic Center, children's playground, water park, tennis, basketball courts ,soccer, parklands, green space, Brand New " Dog Park" A true Sports Complex !!! Close to coffee houses & neighborhood restaurants Starbucks & Bus Boys n Poets, Yoga Studio, Walmart & more! BTW this section Brightwood is nestled between Takoma Park DC & Petworth>> East of Georgia Avenue!! Finders Keepers all the right features: Sun filled flooded with light w lots of windows, recessed lighting, gorgeous oak floors, high ceilings, Dream Designer's Kitchen with large island with loads of cabinetry, wine cooler, granite & like new Stainless Steel Appliances overlooking south facing deck!Designer baths, 3 to 4 bedrooms, could use the lower level, as a bedroom suite w private bath or exercise room , den or office, Utility room with brand new boiler, gas hot water heater, full top of the line washer & dryer & garage witha state of the art remote door! Master bedroom with ceiling fan! Ample stand up floored storage attic! Welcome home to your DC suburban digs in the City!check tour for you tube video & matterport!!No sign on property! appointment only! Follow Covid guidelines! No open houses! Not on showtime!
12140 Beaverwood Place

Beautiful end unit townhouse in sought after Lakeridge. This well kept home has been completely renovated with new flooring, new paint, newer appliances, new carpet, new granite countertops, new stair railings and much more. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Main level has a large living, dining, kitchen, and half bath. Finished basement has a large rec room with fireplace, den, full bath, and laundry/storage. Fenced backyard has a deck for outdoor entertainment Enjoy all the amenities of the community including parks, walking trails, playgrounds and swimming pools. Easy access to I95, shopping, restaurants, Ft. Belvoir, and Quantico.
7212 Neaptide Lane

Welcome to 7212 Neaptide Lane in sought-after Longwood Knolls in Burke, Virginia! This beautifully maintained and updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a peaceful residential setting without sacrificing access to major commuting routes. A tailored brick and siding exterior, two-car garage,two-level deck, vibrant landscaping, a spectacular sunroom addition, and exquisite renovated kitchen and baths are just a few of the many fine features. A neutral color palette combined with designer details creates instant appeal. A welcoming foyer ushers you upstairs and into the spaciousliving room where windows on two walls stream natural light. The dining room harbors ample table space and introduces the updated gourmet kitchen that will please the sophisticated chef with gleaming granite countertops, designer backsplash, hand-crafted cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances including a ceramic cooktop with suspended vented hood, wine and beverage chiller, and French door refrigerator. Enjoy morning coffee at the center island+GGs bar-style seating, in the adjoining sunroom with walls of windows delivering panoramic views, or step outside to the deck with descending stairs to a lower deck and verdant lawn with privacy plantings. Hardwood floors continue into the gracious owner's suite boasting generous closet space and a private bath updated with a granite topped vanity, glass-enclosed shower, and spa-toned flooring and surround. Down the hall, two additional bright and sunny bedrooms share access to the beautifully appointed hall bath. A spacious family/recreation room awaits on the lower level accented by rich laminate flooring and a wood-burning fireplace. A versatile fourth bedroom/study features a sliding glass door to the lower deck, while a powder room updated to perfection and a laundry closet complete the comfort and luxury of this wonderful home. All this can be found in a wonderful neighborhood with diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment choices available in every direction. Commuters will appreciate the close proximity to Burke Centre Parkway, the Fairfax County Parkway, VRE train station, bus stop to the Pentagon and Metro, and other major routes. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the many local parks including Burke Lake Park with 888 acres of natural wooded beauty surrounding a sparkling 218-acre lake. For a suburban retreat that offers sophistication and comfort, you+GGve found it. Please schedule viewing appointments on-line and were a facial mask and the provided shoe covers when touring this home.
5909 87TH Avenue

Nicely updated throughout brick and a nice size driveway single-family home. in the heart of New Carrollton. Some of the features include Granite countertops with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, newly painted, updated bathrooms, basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath and a kitchenette, engineered floors. New interior doors, new light fixtures in bathrooms. Large size fully fenced backyard adorned with a deck ready for entertaining. French door opens two-panel wide for easier access. Close proximity to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and more...Easy to show and any ?? call LA.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD

