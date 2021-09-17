23 Murdock Road

Just 2 blocks away from the Historic Canton Square, and one block away from the grocery, you+GGll understand why the people that call this block home, claim it as the best living in Baltimore. Whether you want a quick cup of coffee to get your day going or a drink to cap off the night, you+GGll find you won+GGt have to look far as there are both a coffee shop and a restaurant on the block. Exposed brick lines the wall opposite as you walk into the home and carries up the staircase to the second floor. Large windows paired with a sky light allow plenty of light to flow through home. The bathroom is finished with Italian Carrara and Nero Marquina marble and includes a soaking tub and separate shower. You+GGll have a hard time finding a place with more closet space as the bedroom sports a 12+GG walk-in closet capable of storing all that you+GGve got. The chefs kitchen is furnished with a Smart Samsung 5-burner Gas stove, you+GGll be cooking. 6+GG head clearance in the basement provides you with the ability to build out your dream work space or lounge, but rest assured you+GGll find plenty of storage space in this Canton home. The brick back patio features 225 sq ft of entertainment and gardening space. If you have a dog, well you+GGre in luck as Patterson Park was voted the #1 Pet Friendly Park in the city. Grocery, pharmacy, and hardware stores are all just a walk around the corner. This is the perfect home for somebody who wants to enjoy life without the need for a car, but with the ability to park right in front or behind at any moment. Being in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Baltimore, Canton, you never have to wait for an Uber or Lyft if you don+GGt have a car and need to get to the airport. Schedule you appointment today and let+GGs get you into your home!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO