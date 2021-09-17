21758 Harroun Terrace

Beautiful freshly painted garage townhome that is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors on main level*Updated gourmet kitchen with huge center island and stainless appliances*Large family room with gas fireplace*Master suite offers tray ceiling, walk in closets and luxury master bathroom with granite*Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath and upper level laundry*Finished walkout lower level with den and 3rd full bath*Nice deck overlooks fenced backyard and so much more! Enjoy all of the Broadlands neighborhood amenities including three pools, two tennis courts, multiple playgrounds and picnic areas, community center and the Broadlands Nature Center.