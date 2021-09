On the anniversary of his passing, FXXXXY’s estate has just dropped new animated visuals for his posthumous song “Yeah Kool,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. FXXXY and Uzi go searching for the planet the rapper just purchased in the new tripped-out visuals for “Yeah Kool.” Directed by animator Yung Kazi and produced by PRTND Studios, the unique claymation style of animation used in the video allows for every lyric to be more accentuated as Uzi and FXXXY’s heads float across space. The late rapper linked up with Uzi right before his untimely passing, meeting him when he worked with Future on their joint project, Pluto x Baby Pluto. “Yeah Kool” initially dropped in April, six months after FXXXXY released his posthumous debut album Do You Trust Me? last December.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO