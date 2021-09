A new take on Hellraiser is currently in production, with this adaptation of the material earning some strong praise from producer David S. Goyer, who says the new movie is looking "amazing" and "terrifying." The original 1987 Hellraiser was inspired by the Clive Barker short story "The Hellbound Heart," which laid the foundation of the mythology. Goyer also noted that, as director David Bruckner has previously explained, this new take on the material aims to honor that source material more than merely being a replication of the events we've seen in previous entries. The new Hellraiser doesn't yet have a release date.

