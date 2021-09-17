CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Toms River School Sports Lose To Frustrating Bus Driver Shortage

By Rich De Sisto
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riding a bus to school, for the most part, was always part of my routine as a kid. Catching a ride to go anywhere is very convenient, but can also create anxiety. It’s a routine, right? The bus arrives at the same time every day, within reason. This schedule allows you to plan ahead. You wake up (Mom or Dad wakes you up) and you move about your morning. You shower, eat breakfast and walk to the bus stop ready to face the day.

wobm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Witnessing A Simple Beautiful Moment On The Boardwalk In Asbury Park, New Jersey

Times flies! It feels like it was yesterday we were kicking off Memorial Day Weekend broadcasting LIVE on the Asbury Park Boardwalk. The 94.3 The Point team truly appreciates having the opportunity to broadcast every Friday & Saturday from the boardwalk throughout the summer. We have been doing shows about one hundred yards away from Convention Hall for almost ten years! It would not be possible if it wasn't for the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce and the awesome team at New Jersey Natural Gas.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Education
City
Glassboro, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Sports
92.7 WOBM

A Sincere ‘Thank You’ To The Police & Lifeguards In Asbury Park, New Jersey

Times flies! It feels like it was yesterday we were kicking off Memorial Day Weekend broadcasting LIVE on the Asbury Park Boardwalk. The 94.3 The Point team truly appreciates having the opportunity to broadcast every Friday & Saturday from the boardwalk throughout the summer. We have been doing shows about one hundred yards away from Convention Hall for almost ten years! It would not be possible if it wasn't for the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce and the awesome team at New Jersey Natural Gas.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#School Sports#High School#Bus Driver#Bus Stop#Hawk#Glassboro School District#Cdl
92.7 WOBM

Vintage Ocean County, NJ Video Surfaces; What Year Was It Filmed?

Founded in 1850, Ocean County, New Jersey has gone through a lot of changes in 171 years. Here we are in 2021 and I discovered this incredible video filled with people, places, and things from the past. It appears that it was created to lure new businesses to open up in Ocean County. The challenge, I can't quite tell what year it's from and it's bugging me. Can you?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 WOBM

Here are the most Google-searched products in NJ

What are New Jerseyans most interested in buying? Before a purchase there’s often an internet search. That was the thinking at sharebly.net where they tasked some folks with researching which products were searched for on Google the most often state by state. Would it all be pretty much the same...
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

20 Reasons Why I Am Extremely Thankful To Be Living At The Jersey Shore

I am from Wall Township but I know what it's like to live far away from home. After getting my undergraduate degree from West Virginia University, I moved to a small town in western Kentucky to start my radio career. After that, I lived in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for three years. Long story short, there is nothing better than living at the Jersey Shore. Yeah, the traffic might stink in the summertime, but come on, this area is awesome! The locals "get it", the restaurants are tremendous, and you can never run out of fun things to do.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Why It Is Our Duty To Murder Lanternflies In New Jersey

I once owned a mini vacuum that would delicately remove a pest with subtle suction and allow it to be set free outside. My girls insisted on it…they wouldn’t hurt a fly. Me on the other hand, when the kids are not looking, my flip flop is enemy number one for any creepy critter that crosses me. Now, we're being called on to become full-on lanternfly assassins...
ANIMALS
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy