Blues Artists GA-20 and JD Simo to Perform in Denver
GA-20 and JD Simo, will be performing a local co-headlining Denver show at Larimer Lounge on Thu. Nov 4th in support of their new LPs. GA-20’s acclaimed new LP GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It! just landed at the #1 spot on Billboard’s Blues Albums Chart this month (Sep.) and has been garnering rave reviews from the likes of The Guardian, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, MOJO, Shindig!, AllMusic and others.indenvertimes.com
