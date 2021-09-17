Blues Artists GA-20 and JD Simo to Perform in Denver

SHIPSHEWANA — Country music legend Steve Wariner might be playing his first gig in Shipshewana, but it’s not his first trip to the small town known for its Amish culture. “I’ve actually been there a few times,” he said. “We actually camped up there a few years ago. We RV a little bit every now and then. You’d think someone that’s traveled as much as I have through the years on a bus would not want to do that. But we camped right there near Shipshewana in this cool little RV park. It was really, really nice. I like all that culture — the Amish culture, it’s really, really cool.”

SHIPSHEWANA, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO