Exclusive: U.S. Shale Oil Firm Pioneer Natural Launches Land Sale - Sources
(Reuters) - Top U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co has put its assets in the Delaware basin of Texas on the block, aiming to secure more than $2 billion for the properties, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. A strong rebound in crude oil prices following last year's pandemic-led crash has sparked a wave of shale consolidation and opened a window for producers to offload unwanted properties. Pioneer wants to streamline its business and reduce debt after two big acquisitions this year. In March, it sold an oilfield services business for an undisclosed amount.www.usnews.com
