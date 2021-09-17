CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: U.S. Shale Oil Firm Pioneer Natural Launches Land Sale - Sources

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Top U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co has put its assets in the Delaware basin of Texas on the block, aiming to secure more than $2 billion for the properties, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. A strong rebound in crude oil prices following last year's pandemic-led crash has sparked a wave of shale consolidation and opened a window for producers to offload unwanted properties. Pioneer wants to streamline its business and reduce debt after two big acquisitions this year. In March, it sold an oilfield services business for an undisclosed amount.

Victoria Advocate

Oil and natural gas jobs increase alongside predictions for 2022 oil demand

Employment in the energy and technology sector is trending up despite hitting a pandemic-era low in February. Since February — when employment in the sector hit 597,067 jobs — the energy and technology sector has added another 42,200 jobs as of August, according to an Energy Workforce and Technology Council news release. The bulk of those jobs were filled in Texas. At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released a report in which they predicted that demand for oil in 2022 will exceed pre-pandemic levels.
investing.com

Exclusive: U.S. gas producer Gulfport Energy explores sale - sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp, a U.S. natural gas exploration and production company which emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The Oklahoma City-headquartered company, which has a market value of about $1.6 billion,...
Odessa American

US rig count up nine as oil prices climb

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 260 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 125 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up nine from last week...
Texas State
Delaware State
US News and World Report

Exclusive-ServiceTitan, Last Valued at $9.5 Billion, Prepares U.S. IPO -Sources

(Reuters) - ServiceTitan Inc, a U.S. software startup that was valued at $9.5 billion earlier this year, has kicked off preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) in early 2022, according to people familiar with the matter. ServiceTitan, which caters to the booming home improvement sector, has in recent weeks...
Scott Sheffield
investing.com

Shell exits Permian with $9.5 billion Texas shale sale to ConocoPhillips

(Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) said on Monday it would sell its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for $9.5 billion in cash, an exit from the largest U.S. oilfield for the energy major shifting its focus to the clean energy transition. For ConocoPhillips, it is the second sizable acquisition...
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: BlackRock at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. BlackRock’s high-performance culture is what enables us to stay ahead of clients’ needs. It challenges us to be forward-thinkers, problem solvers and innovators. A high-performance culture also requires diversity, empathy, equity, respect and inclusion.
offshore-technology.com

Pioneer Natural Resources to sell Delaware basin assets in US for $2bn

Pioneer Natural Resources has reportedly launched the divestment of its assets in the Delaware basin in Texas, US, to secure more than $2bn. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the sale forms part of the company’s efforts to streamline its business. The assets considered for sale were...
houstonmirror.com

Iraq, U.S. firm launch associated gas processing project

BAGHDAD, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Iraq launched an associated petroleum gas processing project with the U.S. Baker Hughes company at two oil fields in the country's southern province of Dhi Qar, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said in a statement on Sunday. The project at the Nasiriyah and al-Gharraf oil...
jwnenergy.com

Oil investor Warwick buys $450 million of Texas shale assets

One of the biggest U.S. investors in oil and natural gas wells is buying $450 million worth of assets in the Texas Eagle Ford shale basin from a renowned energy family in Dallas. Warwick Investment Group LLC, which owns stakes in more than 5,000 oil and gas wells, said Wednesday...
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel with Bloomberg, Sparq Natural Gas, The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas, The Landfill Group. Jade Patterson is an analyst on BloombergNEF’s Americas gas research team, focused on short term...
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: U.S. Energy Development Corporation at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. A leader in oil & gas direct investments for clients with tax planning needs, U.S. Energy Development Corporation blends operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Over the past 40 years, U.S. Energy...
Odessa American

ELAM: Oil prices firm

Nearly four-fifths of U.S. energy production in the Gulf remained offline 10 days after Hurricane Ida. Storm’s Fallout Cripples U.S. Oil Output, Sept. 9, 2021. Prices have firmed as result of Hurricane Ida. We had thought price would work lower, but that has not been the case. After hitting a low of 15%, the some 41% of energy stocks are now in bullish position.
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Stocks Gushing, And These Are In Buy Zones

Other than biotechs, no industry group has seen more breakouts in the past few weeks than the U.S. oil & gas exploration and production industry group. It's become a fertile ground for investors thanks to improving fundamentals. Devon Energy (DVN) broke out Thursday. The company, whose principal operations are in the Delaware Basin, is…
