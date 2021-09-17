Exclusive: U.S. Shale Oil Firm Pioneer Natural Launches Land Sale - Sources

Employment in the energy and technology sector is trending up despite hitting a pandemic-era low in February. Since February — when employment in the sector hit 597,067 jobs — the energy and technology sector has added another 42,200 jobs as of August, according to an Energy Workforce and Technology Council news release. The bulk of those jobs were filled in Texas. At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released a report in which they predicted that demand for oil in 2022 will exceed pre-pandemic levels.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO