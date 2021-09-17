CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s First DeFi Metaverse Index Fund With Yield

cryptocoingossip.com
 9 days ago

DAOventures is launching the world’s first metaverse yield farming DeFi Fund on September 17, 2021. It will be named Metaverse Farmer, which provides access to a wide range of metaverse cryptocurrency assets. Index funds are a popular investment option for those looking to diversify their portfolio. Traditional index funds are...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

