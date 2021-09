The number of breaches and frauds in the cryptocurrency market have surged towards their highest count in 2021, rising in parallel to the growth in the market itself to the value of more than $2 trillion! The most targeted cryptocurrency when it comes to attacks is none other than bitcoin, accounting for 33.3% of fraud cases. After that, the second most targeted crypto is ethereum, logging 36 or 12.8% of the breaches during the time span of the past 10 years. The chief technology officer of the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform SushiSwap claimed that the hacker(s) compromised the supply chain of its token launchpad platform called MISO.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO