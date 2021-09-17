CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BIC’s Video News Show: Sam Bankman-Fried

cryptocoingossip.com
 9 days ago

In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker takes an in-depth look at Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of FTX, the third-largest crypto exchange in the world at the time of recording. He’s currently worth around $10 billion according to his own estimates, but he’s not your usual billionaire.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX moves HQ to Bahamas amidst crypto crackdown in China

Chinese central bank says crypto is a ‘huge challenge’. Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX digital exchange has announced its decision to move its headquarters and all other important operation from current base in Hong Kong, China, to the Bahamas. The decision to change its head office is due to the People’s Bank...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Solana’s 17-Hour Outage Was Sad And Frustrating, Says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

According to Sam Bankman-Fried, Solana’s network has been expanding too quickly, and that caused its recent disruption. Sam Bankman-Fried – CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX – opined that the 17-hour network outage which Solana (SOL) experienced last week was due to its rapid growth. He also said stablecoins are an essential part of the ecosystem and urged the US regulators not to ban them.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto recovers on positive Fed and Evergrande news, then drops amid China FUD; Sorare and Dapper Labs raised a combined $930M: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 19-25

Coming every Saturday, Hodlers Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. The crypto markets were showing signs...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Will Disrupt the Payments Industry, Says Strike CEO After BTC Tipping Rolls Out on Twitter

The chief executive officer of crypto wallet company Strike says that Bitcoin (BTC) will impact the payments industry once combined with one of the biggest internet networks. CEO Jack Mallers says in a new CNBC interview that his company’s recent partnership with Twitter to bring BTC tipping to the social media giant will make paying people as easy as messaging them over the internet.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
cryptocoingossip.com

Derivatives data suggests Solana has reached a short-term top

SOL’s futures open interest recently hit $1 billion and while the recent price swing liquidated leveraged longs, data suggests the short-term top is not a bearish trend reversal. Solana (SOL) reached a $216 all-time high on Sept. 9 after rallying 508% since Aug. The bull run caused some analysts to...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Blockchain will transform government services, and that’s just the beginning

Governments will not only use blockchain for fundamental services such as identity and voting but as a framework for economic growth. Governments are tasked with bringing fair and efficient services to the public. Unfortunately, providing transparency and accountability often results in a reduction in efficiency and effectiveness or vice versa. Governments are usually forced to choose to improve one at the cost of the other. On rare occasions, technology comes along that enables governments to improve fairness and efficiency.
INDIA
cryptocoingossip.com

All bark and some bite. China’s Bitcoin ban puts traders in the ‘fear’ zone

Bitcoin derivatives markets flipped neutral-to-bearish after China’s ‘crypto ban’ announcement triggered a BTC price dip to $40,600. China bans Bitcoin (BTC), again. No, we’re not traveling back in time. On Sept. 24, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) published a new set of measures to promote inter-departmental coordination on cracking down on crypto activity. The measures intended to “cut off payment channels, dispose of relevant websites and mobile applications in accordance with the law.”
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

FTX Crypto Exchange HQ Moves to Bahamas

The crypto-derivatives exchange FTX officially moved its headquarters from its previous Hong Kong location to the Bahamas. The change of headquarters location follows an announcement on Monday of the company’s Bahamian subsidiary. Earlier this week FTX Trading Ltd. filed registration with the Securities Commission of the Bahamas as a digital assets firm. Along with the registration news, the company named Ryan Salame the CEO of FTX Digital Markets. Salame formerly served as the head of over-the-counter at Alameda Research.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bloomberg
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Recover from China’s Latest Crypto Crackdown

Yesterday, China’s central bank declared that cryptocurrency trading and all related services, including Bitcoin mining, are illegal. In two notices published on the central bank’s site and WeChat account yesterday, the People’s Bank of China said that crypto breeds “illegal and criminal activities such as gambling, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and money laundering, seriously endangering the safety of people’s property.”
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Altcoin roundup: There’s more to DeFi than just providing liquidity

Bitcoin price is down but crypto investors still have a plethora of yield opportunities thanks to DeFi. The growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has been a recurrent headline throughout 2021 and to date, hundreds of billions of dollars in crypto assets are locked on protocols across numerous blockchain networks and earning a yield for their holders.
MARKETS
warriorscentral.com

Breaking News, Latest News and Videos

Source: CNN While the return of packed stadiums this year has brought a renewed sense of optimism in the sporting world that the worst of Covid-19 is in the past, certain teams must still adhere to vaccination mandates set by local governments. The NBA had warned the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors that vaccine protocols set by their home cities would prohibit their players from participating in home games in New York City and San Francisco if they were not vaccinate...
NBA
cryptocoingossip.com

XRP, Chainlink and This Crypto Project Launching Bitcoin Smart Contracts Are ‘About To Go Crazy’, Says Altcoin Daily

Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold is listing three altcoins that he says are “about to go crazy”. In a new video, Austin tells his one million YouTube subscribers that the altcoins in question are Dfinity Foundation’s Internet Computer (ICP), the bridge currency XRP, and blockchain oracle network Chainlink (LINK). Kicking...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bic#Bitcoin Cash#Miami Heat#Ftx#Stanford Law School#Jane Street Capital#Crypto#Alameda Research
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin on Twitter: The Promise and the Problems

Jack Dorsey, the Bitcoin maximalist CEO of Twitter, put his money where his mouth is this week. His company rolled out “Bitcoin tipping” to its 300 million active users, a service that will let anyone send or receive Bitcoin by sharing a wallet address or using an app called Strike. And to top if off, Twitter also announced a plan to let users connect their Bitcoin wallets to NFTs tied to their identity.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Huobi Exchange Stops Accepting Chinese Users After Crypto Crackdown

China’s largest Bitcoin Exchange Huobi has implemented a measure to stop mainland Chinese residents from registering on its platform by preventing the addition of accounts with Chinese mainland phone numbers, to comply with recent Chinese crackdown on crypto. Huobi to prevent registration of new Chinese accounts. Huobi Global, often regarded...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Deutsche Bank analyst: Bitcoin will be ‘ultra-volatile,’ but it’s here to stay

An analyst from global banking giant Deutsche Bank expects Bitcoin will enjoy a “first-mover advantage” over other cryptocurrencies for the foreseeable future. Marion Laboure, an analyst at Deutsche Bank’s research division, said she can envision Bitcoin taking the role of digital gold in the future: lasting for centuries and largely not controlled by the government.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin volatility continues as BTC price closes in on critical weekly close

It’s all about what happens to Bitcoin price action by the end of the week as $1,000 swings up and down remain. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below $42,000 on Sept. 25 as the weekend looked set to deliver an unimpressive weekly close. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. Trader:...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto has recovered from China’s FUD over a dozen times in the last 12 years

Since 2009, China and Hong Kong have “banned” or otherwise caused FUD in the crypto space on 18 separate occasions. The price of Bitcoin fell 5% today following “breaking” (read: weeks old) news that the People’s Bank of China, or PBoC, had declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal. With that in...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Only 10 Korean Crypto Exchanges Have Made Registration Deadline

Only ten cryptocurrency exchange companies have registered with the KFIU, while only four have additionally secured contracts with banks, which was the second requirement. On Thursday, 23 September 2021, six Korean crypto exchanges, Five, Gdac, OK-BIT, Prabang, Flat Thai X made progress with regards to the regulatory compliance requirements set out by the Korean Financial Intelligence Unit, with a further 18 expected to file documents by Friday, September 24. If these are completed, it would take the tally to 28 registered exchanges. These 28 include what is collectively known as “The Big Four”, namely Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit, who account for over 90% of crypto asset trading volumes in the country of South Korea. The Big Four have secured contracts with banks for real-name verification of accounts, and have received certification from the Korean Internet And Security Agency, meaning that their registrations were eligible for submission to the KFIU.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Can Decentralized Finance Become the Future’s New Digital Economy ?

Over the past two years, DeFi has perhaps become the most striking event in cryptocurrency reality. The rise of this new star is closely tied to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency network by market capitalization, on top of which almost every existing DeFi application runs. The fact of the matter is, Ethereum is not only a digital asset that allows you to make transfers on the blockchain network but also an entire ecosystem within which you can provide services and perform more complex tasks, such as writing smart contracts. It was these two functions that became the foundation for the emergence of the DeFi phenomenon, which ultimately became something of a spontaneous market response to the request for freedom of financial services and their equal provision to any participant in the ecosystem, regardless of the social status and geographic location.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy