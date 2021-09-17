Here’s how traders knew LUNA and RAY were on the verge of a bullish breakout

Disclaimer: The findings of the following article are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Despite recent market corrections, many altcoins have done fairly well over the past few weeks and months. Take the likes of Cardano and Solana, for instance. Since late July, the native cryptocurrencies of both platforms have recorded colossal gains of 200% and 1000%, respectively. Supported by healthy development activity, the tokens have steadily made their way up the crypto-ladder, overtaking Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

9 DAYS AGO