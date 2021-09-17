CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how traders knew LUNA and RAY were on the verge of a bullish breakout

 9 days ago

Here’s how savvy traders booked front-row seats for last week’s 50% rally from LUNA and RAY. Online information flows have a tremendous influence on the prices of crypto assets. Just this week, investors witnessed how even fake news can sometimes make the market value of a token explode, even if for just an hour. Fortunately, the effects of legitimate news tend to last longer, but the trick for investors is to figure out which stories to look at when making trading decisions.

