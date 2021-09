Did you know that 10% of deforestation worldwide is caused by toilet paper production? In fact, approximately 10 million trees are flushed down toilets every year. And with fewer trees comes less biodiversity and more greenhouse gases, spelling a disaster for the environment. But, as they say, necessity is the mother of invention. And, some pretty smart people have come up with a solution to this issue. Bamboo toilet paper is just as good as traditional, tree-based options, and it’s much better for the environment, too. Why is Bamboo Toilet Paper Better for the Planet? Bamboo is one of the largest grasses and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO