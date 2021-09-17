CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Sees Record Daily Volume Withdrawn From Centralized Exchanges

 9 days ago

Exchange supply in the crypto market has been down across the board, and Ethereum has been no exception. The digital asset has grown in popularity due to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). Due to its token being the primary mode of payment on the protocols and Ethereum being the largest smart contracts platform in the market. This has led to increased fate in the asset by investors. Many of whom see the price of ETH hitting as high as $10,000 before the year runs out.

