LOOK: Eagles coach shows up to presser wearing a Jalen Hurts t-shirt

By Sean Labar about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jalen Hurts hype is very real in Philadelphia right now. The Eagles are notorious for having one of the toughest fan bases outside of the New York market, but everyone is buying in on the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback heading into Week 2. The newest development is about...

www.on3.com

Reuters

Jalen Hurts, Eagles fly past Falcons in 32-6 win

Jalen Hurts passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns to help the Philadelphia Eagles notch a solid 32-6 victory over the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith caught six passes for 71 yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut, and the Eagles (1-0) outclassed the Falcons (0-1) in a matchup featuring two first-time head coaches in Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni and Atlanta’s Arthur Smith.
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles To 1-0 Start As Eagles Rookies Shine In 32-6 Win Over Atlanta Falcons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a 1-0 start to the NFL season with a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons — and the Eagles rookies shined. Two of the Eagles’ four touchdowns Sunday were scored by rookies. Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s first catch of his NFL career was a beautiful pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts for a touchdown. First NFL catch, first NFL touchdown for @DeVontaSmith_6!#PHIvsATL | #FlyEaglesFly 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/shoAoC4R6L — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2021 Eagles rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell also recorded his first career NFL touchdown. Always a great time for your first NFL touchdown!@KENNETHGAINWEL | #PHIvsATL 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Mj5zl6ZvK8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2021 Stay tuned as CBSPhilly.com will be streaming the Eagles post-game press conferences in the player above.     
hypefresh.co

Davonte Smith, Jalen Hurts; victory in Eagles vs Falcons Game

Davonte Smith and Jalen Hurts lead the Eagles to Victory. And if that wasn’t enough, the two accomplished first touchdowns for the season in the Falcons game. Needless to say, they have a lot to smile about on their return to Philly. Eagles vs Falcons Game Ends in Victory for...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'in complete control' in blowout win over Falcons

Any lingering concerns about ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿' QB1 status in Philadelphia were washed away in a 32-6 blowout win over the Falcons in Atlanta. Hurts was marvelous, tossing for 264 yards, completing 77.1 percent of his passes with three TD tosses and no interceptions for a 126.4 passer rating. The QB also proved dangerous with his legs, scampering for 62 yards on seven carries as the Eagles leaned on run-pass options.
Audacy

Jalen Hurts arrives to team hotel in pajamas ahead of Eagles’ opener

Confidence is a hard trait to define, a sort of indescribable quality that you just know when you see it. It can manifest itself in a number of ways, but for Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, confidence is arriving at the team hotel, less than 24 hours before kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in immaculate pinstripe pajamas assembled from the finest designer fabrics.
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts throws three touchdowns, Eagles cruise to 32-6 win

The Eagles’ decision to go with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback looked like a wise one in Atlanta on Sunday. Hurts threw three touchdowns and ran for 62 yards in a 32-6 win over the Falcons. The Eagles won one of the four games that Hurts started as a...
FanSided

Jalen Hurts looked like a star quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons

Jalen Hurts looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback in a 32-6 blowout win against the Atlanta Falcons. Though it is only fair to point out Hurts was going up against extremely clueless Atlanta defenders who often appeared unaware they were supposed to guard the opposing receivers. Hurts...
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts is not letting the NFL sleep on the Eagles

No one looks over the situation in the NFC East and thinks afterward that “there’s a Super Bowl contender in there.” The Eagles, for one, are priced at around +5000 to win Super Bowl 56 prior to the season. They were not even viewed as the favorite to win the division prior to Week 1. But those low expectations are not going to stop Jalen Hurts from turning heads, which he already started late last season when he took over the starting gig.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Film Breakdown: How Jalen Hurts thrived against the Falcons

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles analysis comes from a special guest submission by Tim Jenkins. You can follow him on Twitter and be sure to check him out on YouTube for his weekly film reviews throughout the season. Jalen Hurts went absolutely nuts in Week 1...
hypefresh.co

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts Proves Critics Wrong In Week 1

Although, it’s only for one game, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts just notified the league that he should be considered a talented quarterback. In the first game of the season, he recorded 264 yards and completed 27 of 35 passes and three touchdowns, per source. Not to mention, he ran for 62 yards and didn’t turn the ball over once on the road at Atlanta. The Eagles prevailed against the Atlanta Falcons winning 32-6.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is off to a great start

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jalen Hurts: franchise quarterback? He just might be if he continues this up! The Eagles’ second-year signal-caller went 27/35 (77% completion) for 264 yards (7.5 average), three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 126.4 passer rating. He also had seven runs for 62 yards. That’s good stuff. As we said leading up to the game, it’s not like the Falcons have a very formidable defense. And it’s just one game. But, man, hard not to be encouraged about Hurts’ outlook after this one. As reflected by his very high completion percentage, Hurts was mostly accurate. He did a great job of managing the Eagles’ two-minute drill before the end of the first half, using his mobility to avoid pressure and move the chains. He capped that drive off with a bullet while throwing against his body to a diving Dallas Goedert. Such an impressive throw. Re-watching Hurts’ touchdown throw to Jalen Reagor, he stood in and delivered a perfect pass despite being pressure immediately arriving to him.
FanSided

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts tops Lamar Jackson in this wild stat comparison

We’ve only seen one week of Philadelphia Eagles football, but you’re either on the Jalen Hurts hype train, or you’re not. Birds fans tend to be…. opinionated about these kinds of things. Hurts impressed in the Eagles’ season opener so much that his jersey sales saw a 500 percent increase,...
Atlantic City Press

Jalen Hurts, Eagles face tough challenge vs. 49ers

Jalen Hurts won over the city of Philadelphia with one outstanding performance. Now he gets to play in front of a packed stadium at home for the first time knowing how well he played last week won’t matter. As he says often, “Rent is due every day.”. “A game with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts connects with DeVonta Smith for Eagles touchdown

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith have a connection from their days in Alabama. It didn’t take long for that chemistry to translate to the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles grabbed a 7-3 lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter as Hurts, who played at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma, found the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner with a pretty pass from 18 yards for a touchdown.
inquirer.com

Jalen Hurts’ completion percentage is the magic number for Eagles’ offensive coordinator

When looking over Jalen Hurts’ first stat sheet of the season, Shane Steichen’s favorite number was 77.1. The Eagles’ offensive coordinator said he was impressed with several aspects of Hurts’ performance in the team’s 32-6 road win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but the bottom line was the efficiency, evident by his completion percentage.
