Ed Orgeron gives update on Myles Brennan return timeline

By Ashton Pollard about 6 hours
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is not ready to commit to a date when injured quarterback Myles Brennan might see the field again, but he said Thursday the previous timeline is still in play.

“I haven’t talked to Myles about it,” Orgeron said Thursday. “We’re thinking, I think right now, I think open date before Alabama. Maybe. That will probably be around the time we should get him back.”

LSU has a bye week prior to traveling to Tuscaloosa on Nov. 6 for their annual matchup with the Crimson Tide.

The redshirt junior suffered a compound fracture in his left arm, which is his non-throwing arm, in a freak fishing accident in early August.

Current LSU starter Max Johnson had a decent game against McNeese State last weekend, throwing for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Orgeron admitted that LSU may have put too much of the Tigers’ game plan on Johnson’s shoulders in their opening season 38-27 loss to UCLA.

LSU hosts Central Michigan this weekend before seven straight SEC games. The Chippewas played Missouri in Columbia to open their season and lost a close 34-24 game. The MAC team returned 20 starters and should not be overlooked. If LSU plays with the same apathy they did at the Rose Bowl, this game could be closer than anticipated.

LSU is a 19-point favorite for the game that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Brennan spent most of last season injured as well

During the third game of the season last year against Missouri, Brennan suffered an injury that was reported as a torn abdomen. The injury was unique enough that doctors told him at the time they had never performed the surgery he would need before.

“He said I’ve never done the surgery on this, so we’d be naming the surgery after you,” LSU quarterback Myles Brennan said in a Mar. 18 press conference via LSU’s YouTube channel.

Faced with the option to have this surgery or to heal naturally, Brennan opted not to have the surgery.

With the Tigers ready to start their fall training camp on Aug. 5, there was a serious competition for the starting quarterback job at LSU. Brennan had shown his talents in 2020 and was prepared to earn the job back. He stated he felt a return to normal by the end of the 2020 season and felt great going into this year.

