MLB

Kansas City Royals put Brady Singer on IL and promote Jonathan Heasley from minors

Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer went from being the scheduled starting pitcher for Friday night’s series opener with the Seattle Mariners to the injured list. The Royals have selected Double-A pitcher Jon Heasley to the major-league roster to take Singer’s place. With the Royals already down to a five-man starting rotation with Mike Minor added to the injured list this week, Heasley figures to step into Singer’s spot for at least one night as the scheduled starting pitcher Friday night.

