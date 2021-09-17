Column: Bill Young’s legacy lives on in Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions

Congressman Bill Young left behind a stunning legacy in Pinellas County. He created jobs, lifted up community initiatives and supported our veterans. But he also represented the best of the county. He was a politician, but he was a citizen and a human first. We’ve heard many stories about the congressman that exemplify this narrative, such as how he could be in a room with important businesspeople and elected officials but his eyes, and therefore his focus, never wandered from the person who he was conversing with.