CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinellas County, FL

Column: Bill Young’s legacy lives on in Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions

By Kimberly Jackson, Sam Jenkins
Beach Beacon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Bill Young left behind a stunning legacy in Pinellas County. He created jobs, lifted up community initiatives and supported our veterans. But he also represented the best of the county. He was a politician, but he was a citizen and a human first. We’ve heard many stories about the congressman that exemplify this narrative, such as how he could be in a room with important businesspeople and elected officials but his eyes, and therefore his focus, never wandered from the person who he was conversing with.

www.tbnweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES
CNN

Germany election and Angela Merkel news

Center-left SPD party narrowly ahead, exit poll suggests. The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany’s federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain. 1...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Young
Person
Cynthia Johnson
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Chris Latvala
Person
Jeff Brandes
Person
Darryl Rouson

Comments / 0

Community Policy