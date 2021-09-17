CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Metro Brokers says today’s equity explosion bodes well for lenders and owners

By Keni Mac
FOX21News.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Metro Broker’s President, Mark Eibner, has valuable expertise for the housing market in Colorado Springs. He continues to share his undeniable knowledge with us on Loving Living Local to help debunk fact from fiction in today’s roller coaster of a market. Metro Brokers client-to-broker ratio makes the buying and selling process incomparable.

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Metro Broker#Loving Living Local#Contact Metro Brokers

Comments / 0

Community Policy