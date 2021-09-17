Lil Nas X, Drake, Britney Spears, Bad Bunny & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (Sept. 17)
Take a look at Billboard's weekly roundup and the "awards" it gave to this week's headlines. Happiest Music News: Lil Nas X gives birth to debut album Montero. Lil Nas X finally brought his bundle of joy he's been carrying -- a.k.a. his debut studio album Montero -- into the world on Friday (Sept. 17). His genre-bending project contains star-studded features from Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and of course, Jack Harlow on his Hot 100 No. 2 hit "Industry Baby." Stream Montero here and read our critics' picks here.www.billboard.com
