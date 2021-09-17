CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lil Nas X, Drake, Britney Spears, Bad Bunny & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (Sept. 17)

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at Billboard's weekly roundup and the "awards" it gave to this week's headlines. Happiest Music News: Lil Nas X gives birth to debut album Montero. Lil Nas X finally brought his bundle of joy he's been carrying -- a.k.a. his debut studio album Montero -- into the world on Friday (Sept. 17). His genre-bending project contains star-studded features from Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and of course, Jack Harlow on his Hot 100 No. 2 hit "Industry Baby." Stream Montero here and read our critics' picks here.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mic

Lil Nas X delivered his baby, 'Montero,' along with an ill-fated love story

It's wild to think about what a gargantuan star Lil Nas X was before he ever released an album. On September 17, the beloved musical artist finally "gave birth" to his first record, Montero, after building anticipation with a quirky and entertaining press campaign that included a pregnancy announcement, charitable registry and a baby bump photoshoot reminiscent of those done by Beyoncé, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Halsey
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Rihanna
Person
Karol G
Person
Cudi
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Drake
The FADER

Lil Nas X shares official artwork for debut album Montero

With his debut studio album Montero dropping in a few weeks, Lil Nas X has revealed its colorful official artwork. Floating nude above a mossy stream, orbs of light, and what appears to be a crumbling palace, the cover was created by artist Charlotte Rutherford. So far, the rapper has...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Week#Music Industry#Bad Bunny More Of#Billboard#Friendswithyou#H1dd3n#Yankee#Reggaet N#The Big Boss#Mtv#Mrc Data#Beatles#Clb#Blackpink#Time#Latin#Lnx
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rnbphilly.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Lil Nas X Hits the Showers for Steamy MTV VMAs Performance — Watch

Lil Nas X‘s performance at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards took viewers back to Montero State Prison for another arresting experience. The hip-hop visionary was joined by collaborator Jack Harlow on the 2021 VMAs stage for a wild performance of “Industry Baby,” the latest hit off Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero, which officially drops on Friday, Sept. 17. The duo was introduced by Billy Porter, dripping in gold.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

How Doja Cat went from watching the VMAs to hosting and performing

She puts the “purr” in performance. And as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, pop provocateur Doja Cat is making hiss-tory. “Wowowowowowow,” tweeted the “Planet Her” hitmaker, 25, announcing her appointment as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s VMAs. She’s also nominated for five awards, including video of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Lil Nas X leads MTV VMA winners

Lil Nas X led the winners at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday (12.09.21). The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker scooped three prizes at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, including the evening's biggest honour, Video of the Year for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', as well as Best Visual Effects and Best Direction for the same track's promo clip, which was helmed by Nas himself and Tanu Muino.
MUSIC
Variety

Lil Nas X (Jokingly) Teases Collaboration With the Teletubbies

Lil Nas X’s debut album “Montero” — out today — boasts features from Doja Cat to Elton John, but notably absent from the record are the Teletubbies, the surreal children’s TV characters that many Gen-Zers were raised on. “@LilNasX can we get a feature on the next album?” the Teletubbies asked on Twitter, to which Lil Nas responded, “alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro.” alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do...
MUSIC
Amomama

Britney Spears Ended Her Marriage to K-Fed in 2006 Because His Bad Partying Habits Were No Longer Tolerable

After nearly two years of marriage and two children together, Britney Spears filed for divorce from Kevin Federline due to “irreconcilable differences.” Fifteen years later, Britney announces her engagement to Sam Asghari. Britney and her former backup dancer and rapper, Kevin Federline, had a tumultuous public breakup, followed by Britney’s...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy