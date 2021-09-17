How 'Synth God' Mike Dean Went From Powering 'Donda' Stadium Events to Commanding His Own Echoplex Shows
Wherever Mike Dean is positioned in a room, no matter how big or small, he wields all the power. You might not have spotted the top-tier hip-hop producer and multi-instrumentalist at the top of Atlanta’s 71,000-person-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium two months ago, but he was there, playing the music Kanye West presented to the world during the listening parties for his record-breaking Billboard 200 No. 1 album Donda. At the end of August, it was still hard to make out his cloaked figure amid the thick haze -- a combination of machine-generated fog and clouds of THC smoke Dean himself produces -- and blinding multi-colored strobe lights, while he was center stage at Los Angeles’ 780-person-capacity Echoplex.www.billboard.com
