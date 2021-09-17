How 'Synth God' Mike Dean Went From Powering 'Donda' Stadium Events to Commanding His Own Echoplex Shows

DaBaby’s tapped Lil Wayne to help deliver his new single “Lonely.” The song comes after the North Carolina rapper has released a series of freestyles. In the track, DaBaby raps about the death of his brother, feeling like there is no love at the top or bottom of the industry, and alludes to the backlash of the comments he made during Rolling Loud Miami in July. While not fully present here, the constant deflection of those actions has been a constant in his music, like in his “Essence” freestyle that dropped last week, where DaBaby spoke between verses about how he believes people tried to assassinate his character.

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO