'Sonic the Hedgehog' Music Creator Masato Nakamura Reflects on Video Game's 30th Anniversary

Released in 1991, Sonic the Hedgehog was the ace up Sega’s sleeve in the U.S. video game market dominated by Nintendo at the time. Its cool blue hedgehog character, vibrant graphics, and high-speed action that was ahead of its time took the country by storm, and Sonic quickly became a social phenomenon. The 16-bit game console Mega Drive went toe-to-toe with Nintendo -- which had just introduced the Super Nintendo Entertainment System -- and ended up logging the top sales share in its era. This achievement can undoubtedly be attributed to Sonic’s breakthrough in the U.S. -- a real-life “SONIC GOT THROUGH" moment for the company.