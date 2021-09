Not too much has been released about the South Jersey veteran who was shot by police outside of his home on September 14th. According to multiple reports, the man was identified as Charles Sharp III of Manuta, Gloucester County, who served at the 177th Fighter Wing in the Air Force for over twenty-one years. Apparently, police responded to a 9-1-1 phone call that was made from his home and wound up firing the fatal shot that took Sharp's life. He was 49-years-old. The reason for the 9-1-1 call has not been made public.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO