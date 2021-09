MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul Regional Water Services says it will be lifting watering restrictions on Friday, as Minnesota’s record drought is finally waning due to the rainfall of the past few weeks and the cooler fall temperatures. The company serves the city and 10 surrounding suburbs. SPRWS said it “applauds the efforts of our customers in reducing water use during the most severe stages of this year’s drought.” RELATED: Drought Conditions Ease In First Days Of Fall The company still encourages customers to only water grass when needed, as most lawns only need an inch of water a week. To conserve water, customers can also adjust the mower to a height of three to four inches and leave lawn clippings on the grass to cool the ground and hold moisture. Minneapolis Public Works plans to make a decision on water restrictions in the next week. More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO