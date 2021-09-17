Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Prediction and Preview
Bears -3 Three Things to Watch. Last year, as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Andy Dalton went up against Cincinnati, his former team, in Week 14. The Cowboys beat the Bengals 30-7 with Dalton completing 16 of 23 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton was starting in place of an injured Dak Prescott, while No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow didn't play for the Bengals in that game due to a torn ACL suffered earlier in the season.athlonsports.com
Comments / 0