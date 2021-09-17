Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Prediction and Preview

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the Vikings take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to the roar of fans for the first time in nearly two years, they’ll be without one of their best players. The Vikings have officially announced Dalvin Cook is inactive for the team’s Sunday afternoon game against the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier it was “unlikely” running back Dalvin Cook suits up against the Seattle Seahawks. As the week progressed, there was a less confident tone that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would play Sunday vs. Seattle due to his sprained ankle, per source. Cook didn’t practice all...

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO