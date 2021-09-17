CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Prediction and Preview

By Gabe Salgado
AthlonSports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears -3 Three Things to Watch. Last year, as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Andy Dalton went up against Cincinnati, his former team, in Week 14. The Cowboys beat the Bengals 30-7 with Dalton completing 16 of 23 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton was starting in place of an injured Dak Prescott, while No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow didn't play for the Bengals in that game due to a torn ACL suffered earlier in the season.

Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 2 Primer: Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) at Chicago Bears (0-1)

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off the high of winning their season opener against a familiar face in former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. The reunion tour continues with a trip to see Andy Dalton as he continues to start for the Chicago Bears. Chicago has a bit of a quarterback...
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
Postgame Show: Chicago Bears - Cincinnati Bengals (Week 2)

In this episode, Nicholas Moreano breaks down the Bears' 20-17 win over the Bengals. Listen as he discusses the key takeaways from the Week 2 victory at Soldier Field. BetUS: 125% Sign Up Bonus with promo code CHICAGO125 chicagoaudible.com/bet.
Chicago Bears players must learn to celebrate wisely with taunting penalties on the rise in the NFL: 'It's a fine line right now. You don't know if you can be happy.'

The Chicago Bears had stopped the Cincinnati Bengals on third down Sunday at Soldier Field when Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase dropped a pass with cornerback Kindle Vildor covering him closely. Bears players were pumped to end the Bengals’ first drive, and safety Tashaun Gipson showed it by leaning down slightly over Chase and clapping his hands. Then came the flag, a 15-yard penalty and ...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction and Preview

It's a critical road trip to the Twin Cities for the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) as they are set to face the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are coming off tough, nail-biter losses and will be in a bit of desperation mode heading into this week's contest.
Column: As Justin Fields makes his 1st start for the Chicago Bears, a look at the 'roller-coaster journey' of a rookie QB from 3 perspectives

Rookies from the deepest draft for quarterbacks in some time are off to a rocky start. Five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round in April, only the third time in league history that has happened, and the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields will become the fourth from that group to start when he takes over for the injured Andy Dalton on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy ...
Vikings' Dalvin Cook Will Not Play Vs. Seahawks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the Vikings take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to the roar of fans for the first time in nearly two years, they’ll be without one of their best players. The Vikings have officially announced Dalvin Cook is inactive for the team’s Sunday afternoon game against the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier it was “unlikely” running back Dalvin Cook suits up against the Seattle Seahawks. As the week progressed, there was a less confident tone that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would play Sunday vs. Seattle due to his sprained ankle, per source. Cook didn’t practice all...
Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
WENTZ 'A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,' INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
