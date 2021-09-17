CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF board reviewing report on Georgieva’s actions at World Bank -spokesman

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is reviewing an independent report prepared for the World Bank about the actions of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Friday. Georgieva has said she disagrees...

Financial World

IMF’s Georgieva accuses former World Bank President Kim’s office of manipulation

Kristalina Georgieva, the head of International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Washington DC-based sister organization of World Bank aimed at promoting economic cooperation and growth, had revealed an explosive report on her alleged role in a Beijing-associated data manipulation scandal while having been appointed at the World Bank, accusing the then-World Bank President Jim Kong Kim of personally proposing a data-rigging in order to heighten up China’s standing in World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report.
WORLD
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
jack1065.com

S&P pushes Ethiopia’s ratings further into junk territory

(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P Global cut Ethiopia’s sovereign rating to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-‘ on Friday, citing heightened political instability and delays to debt restructuring. S&P maintained its outlook for Ethiopia at negative. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ex-World Bank Official Defends Georgieva as Magazine Calls for Her Ouster at IMF

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former World Bank official who prepared reports at the center of a data-rigging scandal that aided China defended IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday as the Economist magazine called for her to resign over her alleged role in the controversy. Shanta Devarajan, who helped oversee the...
WORLD
Reuters

Zambian president to meet IMF, World Bank in Washington

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia’s president is due to meet the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, his spokesman said on Wednesday, as the southern African nation tries to secure a lending programme to help it emerge from a debt crisis. The statement, issued from New York by President...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

IMF board gets initial briefing on Georgieva role in China data rigging scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met on Tuesday to discuss a report prepared for the World Bank alleging that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff to alter data to favor China while serving as the bank's CEO. The board agreed to meet again soon...
ECONOMY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Probe scrubs World Bank report

WASHINGTON – The World Bank is canceling a prominent report on business conditions around the world after investigators found staff members were pressured by the bank's leaders to alter data about China and some other governments. The bank said Thursday it would discontinue Doing Business following an investigation prompted by...
WORLD
investing.com

IMF, World Bank urge more COVID-19 vaccination doses to go to poor countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other multilateral-organization leaders on Thursday urged countries with high COVID-19 vaccination rates to boost efforts to send doses to low- and middle-income countries. Georgieva and the heads of the World Bank Group, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization expressed...
WORLD
AFP

Nobel laureate Romer decries lack of 'integrity' under Georgieva at World Bank

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer said the current head of the IMF, in her previous senior role at the World Bank, engineered a "whitewash" of his concerns surrounding the bank's flagship report. In an interview with AFP on Thursday, Romer said there was a "lack of integrity" among the World Bank leadership, including then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva. Earlier in the day the World Bank announced it was immediately discontinuing its Doing Business report after an independent investigation commissioned by its board found irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 editions and concluded that Georgieva pressed staff for alterations to avoid angering China. Romer said that during his time at the World Bank he was not aware of Georgieva pushing staff on China.
WORLD
AFP

IMF chief denies altering World Bank report to appease China

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday disputed an independent investigation which found that in her previous job at the World Bank, she pressed staff to alter a report to avoid angering China. Romer told AFP in an interview Thursday that during his World Bank tenure he was unaware of Georgieva pushing staff on China, though he said he had "suspicions."
ECONOMY
jack1065.com

Sri Lanka’s apparel industry on tenterhooks over EU trade scrutiny

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s preferential trade access to the European Union, which is the biggest market for its $5 billion apparel industry, is in doubt with an investigation into the island country’s human rights and governance concerns set to start on Monday. The European Parliament in mid-June adopted a...
WORLD
jack1065.com

Analysis-Who pays? Lebanon faces tough question in IMF bailout bid

BEIRUT (Reuters) – In its bid for IMF support, Lebanon must address a question it has evaded since the economy imploded two years ago: how should it distribute the huge losses caused by its financial collapse?. Till now, the answer has been brutally simple: ordinary Lebanese have paid the price...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY
jack1065.com

Egypt’s central bank approves contactless payments through mobile phones

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s central bank has approved the granting of licences to allow merchants to accept contactless payments from their customers’ mobile phones, it said on Sunday. It did not say how soon the new system would be in place or who would be eligible to receive the licences.
WORLD
Reuters

China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

TAIPEI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their...
POLITICS
