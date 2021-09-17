Man charged with murder after ex-wife's body found along Schuylkill River Trail

A man has been charged with murder for the death of his ex-wife after he allegedly confessed to the killing and told police where to find the body.

Freddy Remigio Mendieta Pando, 23, of the 200 block of Copley Road in Upper Darby, has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges for the death of 23-year-old Karina Torres, also of Upper Darby.

Torres' body was found Thursday afternoon near the Schuylkill River Trail in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County.

District Attorney Kevin Steele said Mendieta Pando walked into the Upper Darby Police Department around 11:50 a.m. Thursday and told them, through a translation app on his phone, "I killed my partner."

Mendieta Pando pointed to a location on a map where detectives could find the body, Steele said. Officers found Torres deceased in a wooded area about 15 feet off the trail near the Betzwood Trailhead.

Action News was there as the suspect led investigators to the body while he was secured in handcuffs and shackles.

An autopsy performed Friday found that Torres died of multiple stab wounds.

"Now we have a young woman, a mother, who leaves a 4-year-old child without a parent," Steele said.

Once her body was discovered a search warrant was conducted at the suspect's home. The couple used to live there together.

That came to an end after Mendieta Pando was arrested for an assault on Torres this past July.

He was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault. Mendieta Pando was released after posting $2,500 bail, officials said.

After that, documents show, Torres obtained a Protection From Abuse order again her ex. A hearing for the PFA was scheduled for Thursday.

Officials say they're not sure why, given the circumstances, the victim was out on the trail with the suspect.

Mendieta Pando is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident in Lower Providence Township is asked to call the Montgomery County Detectives' Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648).