Saint Louis, MO

Police: Sex workers are being targeted in St. Louis shootings, robberies

 8 days ago
Two women were shot late Thursday

More than 30 stolen catalytic converters recovered in Maryland Heights arrest

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An early morning traffic stop led to the recovery of at least 36 catalytic converters that were stolen in Maryland Heights. The Maryland Heights Police Department said in a statement that at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday one of its officers stopped a vehicle on Dorsett Road and recognized it from a crime bulletin about catalytic converter thefts.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
Dozens of homes, cars spray-painted in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. — Several Ballwin homeowners woke up Wednesday morning to find their homes vandalized. More than a dozen houses and cars were tagged off Reinke Road overnight. The vandal spray-painted things like "blood" and "death to America" on garage doors and cars. Ballwin police arrested a suspect found nearby...
BALLWIN, MO
Man shot to death by boy with bow and arrow in Jefferson County

DITTMER, Mo. — A boy armed with a bow and arrow shot and killed a man in Jefferson County, deputies said. According to a statement from the family's attorney, the boy shot the arrow at 40-year-old Michael Stotts after Stotts ran at him during a confrontation in Dittmer, Missouri, Friday afternoon. Deputies said the boy was a juvenile but did not provide an exact age.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
