Gophers in Colorado to take on the Buffaloes

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Minnesota Gophers will try to extend their nonconference winning streak to 21 straight when they face Colorado at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Gophers’ streak is the longest active streak in the nation. They haven’t lost a nonconference game since Sept. 3, 2015, against TCU. It will also be P.J. Fleck’s 100th career coaching game. He’s 57-42 at Western Michigan and Minnesota. The Buffaloes are coming off a strong showing in a loss to a Texas A&M that was then ranked No. 5.