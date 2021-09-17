CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals place starting pitcher Brady Singer on IL, select RHP Jon Heasley

By Steve Adams
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6Y2G_0bzZlB8C00
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals have placed right-hander Brady Singer on the injured list and selected the contract of right-hander Jon Heasley from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, per a club announcement. An injury designation was not provided for Singer. The Royals already had a full 40-man roster but did not announce a corresponding move, suggesting that Singer is going on the COVID-19-related IL.

Heasley is expected to start Friday night’s game in Singer’s place, tweets Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound righty was Kansas City’s 13th-round pick back in the 2018 draft and has turned in a solid season in Double-A thus far. Through 105 1/3 innings, the 24-year-old had pitched to a 3.33 ERA with a 27.7% strikeout rate, a 7.9% walk rate and a 38.9% ground-ball rate.

Baseball America ranked Heasley as the Royals’ No. 17 prospect on its midseason reranking of the team’s farm system, and he’s listed 14th over at MLB.com. Both reports praise Heasley’s high-spin four-seamer, which tops out at 97 mph, and an above-average curveball. He throws a changeup and slider as well. Heasley hasn’t drawn as much national fanfare as teammates like Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic, but he gives Kansas City yet another young, MLB-ready rotation candidate for 2022 and beyond.

The Royals didn’t specify whether Heasley is being selected as a COVID-related replacement player for Singer, though making that designation would allow the team to return Heasley to the minors without needing to first pass him through waivers. However, Heasley would be eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this offseason if not on the 40-man roster, so it’s likely the Royals would’ve added him within the next two months or so anyhow.

Singer, 25, is third on the Royals in both innings pitched and games started, trailing only Mike Minor and Brad Keller in that regard. He’s taken a step back from last season’s solid rookie debut, pitching to a 4.85 ERA with a 22.4% strikeout rate and 9.2% walk rate — both slightly worse than league-average — through 120 2/3 frames. Singer has been hampered by a .347 average on balls in play, however — an 87-point increase over last season’s .260 mark despite giving up less hard contact than he did a year ago. Metrics like FIP and SIERA feel he’s been essentially the same pitcher as in 2020, pegging him in the low-4.00 range.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Mike Matheny Praises Jon Heasley in Debut: ‘His Stuff Looked Great'

In the Kansas City Royals' 6-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, pitcher Jon Heasley made his major league debut in front of the home crowd. This came after the team placed Brady Singer on the injured list earlier in the day. Heasley, a 6'3" righty and the...
MLB
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals place Mike Minor on IL and shift to a five-man pitching rotation

The one veteran who remained in the Kansas City Royals starting rotation landed on the injured list on Wednesday. The Royals placed left-hander Mike Minor, who has the fourth-most service time of any current Royals player and the only member of the rotation over the age of 24, on the IL with left shoulder impingement syndrome.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals place lefty Mike Minor on IL with shoulder issue

The Royals placed left-hander Mike Minor on the 10-day injured list due to left shoulder impingement syndrome and recalled righty Scott Blewett from Triple-A Omaha, per a club announcement. Righty Carlos Hernandez is moving up in the rotation and starting Wednesday in Minor’s place. Left-hander Daniel Lynch will get the nod Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Kris Bubic
Person
Brad Keller
Person
Jackson Kowar
Lynchburg News and Advance

Flexen, Mariners to take on Singer, Royals

Seattle Mariners (78-68, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (66-80, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (11-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (4-10, 4.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +101, Mariners -118; over/under is 9...
MLB
houstonmirror.com

IL move ends season for Royals RHP Wade Davis

Kansas City Royals right-hander Wade Davis was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Monday, effectively ending his 2021 season. In an expected move, the Royals also placed right-hander Brad Keller to the 60-day IL. Last week, the team revealed that Keller would not pitch again this season. Kansas City...
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game vs. Kansas City Royals: TV, time, probable starting pitchers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.25 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jon Heasley (0-1, 9.00 ERA). [ Here’s how you can access our best Tigers content — and so much more Detroit sports coverage — for an incredible...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Baseball America#Starting Pitcher#The Athletic#Mlb Com#Covid#Fip#Siera
Yardbarker

Matheny Loves Jon Heasley’s Performance vs. Tigers ‘I Thought He Was Terrific'

Although the Kansas City Royals weren't able to secure the win on Saturday night against the Detroit Tigers, starting pitcher Jon Heasley was a bright spot. After giving up six hits and four runs in his MLB debut just over a week ago, the Royals' 24-year-old righty pitched into the sixth inning at Comerica Park in start No. 2. He allowed just three hits all night and walked two, adding a trio of strikeouts into the equation as well. Heasley did a good job mixing up his pitches, and Royals manager Mike Matheny was proud of that performance when he spoke to the media postgame.
MLB
Hays Post

⚾ Heasley dazzles, bullpen struggles as Royals fall to Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday night. Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy