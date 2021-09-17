CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport is Celebrating 30 Years of ‘Paint Your Heart Out’

By Brandon Michael
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you live in Shreveport, your home desperately needs a fresh coat of paint, and you are struggling to get it done yourself - I've got some great news! Applications are now being accepted for Shreveport's 30th annual "Paint Your Heart Out" campaign. What is the "Paint Your Heart Out...

Related
K945

Who is Hoarding all of Shreveport-Bossier’s Lunchables?

Lunchables are nowhere to be found in Shreveport-Bossier, and I am demanding answers. As a father of two young daughters, I know the importance of always keeping Lunchables within reach. These things have gotten me out of a pinch or two (or 2,000) in my life. Pizza delivery running late? Grab a Lunchable. Kids getting cranky before dinner? Grab a Lunchable. Heading to the pool? Grab a Lunchable.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

See Shreveport-Bossier’s Top 10 Restaurants for Diet Cheat Days

Dieting? It really sucks, doesn't it? Especially when you live in Shreveport-Bossier, LA and you're constantly surrounded by the best food in the world!. However, if there's anything we learned during this insane pandemic, it's that eating healthy and staying fit is the best way to avoid getting sick. They say summer bodies are made in the winter but everyone needs a cheat day, especially if you've been dieting for a while! I've always heard that if you're really craving something, you should feed the urge, just in moderation. I've also read that an occasional cheat day can help rev up your metabolism. It's a mental game for a lot of us. So, maybe just stick to the pint of Blue Bell instead of the whole half gallon?
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

So Much to Do, So Little Time! Check Out Our Top Weekend Events!

So much to do and so little time! There's a little bit of something for everyone to do in Shreveport-Bossier City this weekend!. Whether you wear a cape like your favorite superhero or plan to tramp through the mud aka Louisiana 'gumbo,' it's going to be a great weekend for runners. Then you have the kick-off of both the Dixie Maze Fall Festival and Louisiana Prize Fest to consider in addition to farmers' and makers' markets and fairs... and even a Yoga Farm Festival! The Shreveport-Bossier area has so much to offer and this time of year as the temperatures cool is the perfect time to get out and get active.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
K945

Is Being a Teacher a Good Thing in Louisiana?

I read the other day that being a teacher was the 5th overall childhood dream job for kids. So you've gone to school, got your degree, and decorated your classroom... Should that classroom be in Louisiana or elsewhere for the sake of your career?. According to Wallethub.com, the best place...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Dead Baby Found in Cross Lake; Units Looking for Possible Second

Our source with the Shreveport Police Department has informed us that the 8-year-old boy is in "very serious condition with life-threatening injuries". He's currently at Oschner LSU Health. UPDATE: 3:04 PM. At around 2:30 PM, state police arrested the children's mother near the Texas state line. She was driving a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Free Workshop Scheduled in Bossier to Help Improve Your Deer Herd

Granted, here in Northwest Louisiana, we tend to be a little slow in warming up to new concepts, but we eventually get there. Much like how the idea of "Catch and Release" was slow to catch on with area bass fishermen, we deer hunters have been relatively slow in adopting the practices of growing bigger and better whitetails, but the tide on that is turning as well.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Leaving Louisiana? Here are the Top 5 States for Ex-Residents

Louisiana has a lot going on for it. That being said - the food, natural beauty, awesome people, and more just aren't enough to keep a large chunk of our citizens from pulling up roots and heading out for greener pastures elsewhere. The government's latest numbers show that Louisiana lost more than 98,000 people to other states.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Caddo Cabin Goes Viral on TikTok and Now We Want to Stay There

I spend way too much time scrolling on TikTok and ever so often I will stumble upon something really cool that will make me want to go visit a place I have never been to. @firstcastcabinCaddo Lake Airbnb #texas #history #travel #airbnb #nationalwildliferefuge #foryou #photography #caddolakestatepark #relax #caddolake #vacation♬ The Mighty Rio Grande - will.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Here Is Why You Should Eat at Torchy’s in Shreveport Today

It's the perfect day for a taco. After all, it is Taco Tuesday today and Torchy's Taco seems to have a taco for every taste bud out there. Besides the fact that we are all craving a delicious taco, we can help our fellow Louisianians still dealing with the relief efforts of Hurricane Ida.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Cross Lake Killer Update; Mother Caught Near Texas State Line

Our source with the Shreveport Police Department has informed us that the 8-year-old boy is in "very serious condition with life-threatening injuries". He's currently at Oschner LSU Health. UPDATE: 3:04 PM. At approximately 2:30 PM, state police arrested the children's mother near the Texas state line. She was driving a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Benton Woman Behind Bars: Her Horses Found Either Dead or Close

It's a tragedy that these horses were living like this, but thankfully, their owner is now living in a Hell of her own. Sandra Blackmon Driscoll is behind bars and the reasoning will make you sick to your stomach. I believe cruelty to animals is a completely heinous crime, one that I can't even fathom. I can't imagine what makes a human being treat an animal in a disparaging way. I don't know what goes on in a person's head when they push an animal either to death or the doorstep. It's a sickening crime to me, whether it's one animal being treated this way, or in this Benton woman's case, 16 of them.
BENTON, LA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
K945

Time to Celebrate, the State Fair of Louisiana is Coming Back!

It has been such an "uncertain" time. We have seen so many people call off or cancel events until these "uncertain times" chill out. 2020 was a rough year for the live event industry. So many events that we looked forward to were canceled. We are all looking at 2021 with hope for the return of everything we have missed.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Shreveport Mayor Issues Challenge to Mayor of Lake Charles

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has issued a challenge to Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter to see which city can get more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine over the next 6 weeks. A similar challenge was issued this summer between Baton Rouge and New Orleans with Mayors LaToya Cantrell and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

These Are The 7 Most Expensive Shreveport Neighborhoods For 2021

People love when things in their city get ranked. Favorite burgers, best schools, fanciest hotels...on and on. Everyone likes to debate them, gloat, or complain. All because of self-interest. Or in the case of Shreveport, usually its self loathing. Shreveport LOVES to complain about themselves and the city. People love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Prayers Answered! Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Comes Through Emergency Brain Surgery

A Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after emergency brain surgery at Ocshner LSU Health Shreveport. In the interest of full disclosure, I should tell you that I'm a good friend of the Chavis family. It's true, that you never know what tomorrow will bring and we should count our blessings daily and make sure our loved ones know how much we love and appreciate them.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

