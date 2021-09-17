CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Amboy, NJ

CBRE arranges South Amboy brownfield site acquisition to collect, deliver offshore wind energy

By Linda Lindner
NJBIZ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBRE said Sept. 17 that it arranged the acquisition of an aging brownfield site of a former oil-fired power plant in South Amboy by Rise Light & Power, the Queens, N.Y.-based subsidiary of LS Power, for construction of the Outerbridge Renewable Connector, an innovative new project that will deliver clean, cost-effective offshore wind energy to homes and businesses across New Jersey and the region.

