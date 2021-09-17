CBRE arranges South Amboy brownfield site acquisition to collect, deliver offshore wind energy

ABS has appointed Greg Lennon vice president of global offshore wind. “Greg is a leader who will build on the numerous successes of our offshore wind team and accelerate our continued support of the burgeoning industry here in the U.S. and globally,” Peter Fitzpatrick, ABS senior vice president, global offshore, said in a statement. “He will position us to be ready and able to support the president’s ambition to install 30 GWs of offshore wind by 2030 and to work with our global partners to deliver over 150 GWs targeted for 2030 around the world.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO