Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports eight arrests since August 22nd.

Brandon Troyer, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested August 22nd for Possession or Carrying of Dangerous Weapons While Under the Influence.

Devin Gardner, 30, of Atlantic, was arrested August 24th for Driving While Barred.

Zachary Scheffler, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested August 28th for Domestic Abuse Simple Assault.

Jasper Daniel, 39, of Atlantic, was arrested September 3 for Driving While Barred.

Edward Burton, 26, of Atlantic, was arrested September 8 for Possession of Controlled Substance (3rd or Subsequent) and on three Cass County Warrants for Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Samantha Schroeder, 36, of Atlantic, was arrested September 11 for Public Intoxication and Operate Vehicle without Consent.

Fernando Villa-Diaz, 37, of Atlantic, was arrested September 16 for Domestic Abuse Assault Impeding Flow of Air/Blood.

Samantha Wehrli, 30, of Atlantic, was arrested September 17 for Simple Assault.

All individuals were taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.