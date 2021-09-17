CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Pirates prospect grateful after daughter born 6 weeks early

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 9 days ago

Pirates prospect Travis Swaggerty has missed a majority of the season due to a shoulder injury that he had surgery one. But that isn’t what is on the outfielder’s mind right now.

FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Endy Rodríguez Takes Home Honor

Following a big week at the plate Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Endy Rodríguez has been named the Low-A Southeast Player of the Week. This past offseason the Pittsburgh Pirates brought in a plethora of highly touted young prospects. One of these prospects was switch hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez. Throughout the 2021 season, Rodríguez has shown why he was sought after by Ben Cherington and the Pirates this past offseason.
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates SS Oneil Cruz Rankend Top 20 Prospect By Baseball America

After Pittsburgh Pirates rookie third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes graduated from prospect status, Oneil Cruz assumed the top prospect ranking in the club’s minor league system. Now, Cruz is one of the top 20 prospects in baseball. When Baseball America updated its top 100 prospects yesterday, Cruz moved up 10 spots...
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Former Nationals’ prospect Wil Crowe so-so vs Nats in Pirates’ 10-7 win...

PITTSBURGH - There was a familiar face staring in at Washington third baseman Carter Kieboom when he came to the plate in the top of the fourth inning here Saturday night against the Pirates. Wil Crowe, the starting pitcher for the Pirates, was a teammate with the infielder for part...
MLB
Travis Swaggerty
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Power, Clutch Gene Flashed

Within minutes of each other at different levels in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system, two highly-regarded prospects hit massive home runs. On Wednesday night Oneil Cruz, the 3rd ranked prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system according to MLB Pipeline, hit a 3-run home run that propelled the game against the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, into extra innings where the Curve fell short of a victory. Cruz sent the ball 462 feet into orbit on a 3-2 count with two outs, it was like a moment that every kid dreams about.
MLB
vcweplayhard.com

Terrell Vaughn, Pirate Football, Week of Sept. 6

The No. 3-ranked Pirate football team used the big play to defeat No. 16 El Camino 49-21 Saturday in their home opener at the Sportsplex. VC All-American sophomore wide received Terrell Vaughn was part of three of those big plays, scoring a touchdown on each. Vaughn found paydirt on a 91-yard punt return in the first quarter followed by a touchdown catch on a 22-yard fade rout to the endzone on a pass from quarterback Jordan Pachot. Vaughn then broke free on the receiving end of a 45-yard touchdown pass from Pachot in the second quarter to complete his hat trick of scores on the day. The Westlake High School product finished the game with seven catches for 110 yards and over 200 yards of all-purpose offense. He has been selected as this week's VC Pirate Student Athlete of the Week presented by M&M Sports.
FOOTBALL
#Pirates#Nicu#Tswaggerty 21
MLB

8 Pirates prospects promoted to Triple-A

CINCINNATI -- The Minor Leagues’ regular seasons have ended for teams at Double-A and below, but for many of the Pirates’ top prospects, the action has not yet wrapped up. The Pirates announced on Monday eight prospect promotions to Triple-A Indianapolis, including six of their Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Very Early 2022 Opening Day Lineup Preview

With the 2021 MLB season preparing to come to an end fans can begin to look ahead to what the 2022 season will hold for the Pittsburgh Pirates. While the Pittsburgh Pirates are on their way to their third consecutive losing season they are finishing the 2021 season strong. Opening Day 2022 will bring a whole new energy to the Steel City. While it is likely the Pirates will still be a bottom feeder team, the fruits of their labor will finally begin to make it to Pittsburgh.
MLB
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: 2022 AAA Lineup to be Strong

The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system is one of the best in baseball. On FanGraphs’s updated rankings, they put the Pirates at #2, behind just the Baltimore Orioles. In terms of overall value, they have a system worth $361 million. The only team to come within $50 million of the Bucs is the Tampa Bay Rays at $319 million. However, the Orioles, Pirates, and Rays are the only systems that are worth more than $300+ million.
MLB
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Top 5 Catchers in the Farm System

Wyatt Hendrie was drafted in 2021 by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a 7th round draft choice for Pittsburgh and was the 193rd overall pick in this year’s draft. He signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 15th, 2021 with a signing bonus worth $177,500. He went under slot in the draft by $67,400.
MLB
