Pirates prospect grateful after daughter born 6 weeks early

The No. 3-ranked Pirate football team used the big play to defeat No. 16 El Camino 49-21 Saturday in their home opener at the Sportsplex. VC All-American sophomore wide received Terrell Vaughn was part of three of those big plays, scoring a touchdown on each. Vaughn found paydirt on a 91-yard punt return in the first quarter followed by a touchdown catch on a 22-yard fade rout to the endzone on a pass from quarterback Jordan Pachot. Vaughn then broke free on the receiving end of a 45-yard touchdown pass from Pachot in the second quarter to complete his hat trick of scores on the day. The Westlake High School product finished the game with seven catches for 110 yards and over 200 yards of all-purpose offense. He has been selected as this week's VC Pirate Student Athlete of the Week presented by M&M Sports.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO