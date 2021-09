ODESSA — The Odessa Board of Alderman has scheduled a meeting for Monday evening. One item listed on the agenda is the discussion of a special request application for the Odessa marching band to close a street in October for the Invitational Parade Competition. Mayor Stephen Wright will join the meeting to appoint Shawn Cramer as Alderman Ward III, to fill the vacancy with the term set to expire in April of 2022. The board will also go over an ordinance granting Spire Missouri to operate a natural gas distribution plant and system within the city of Odessa. Before adjourning, the board will move into closed session to discuss legal and personnel matters. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The open session meeting will be available via livestream.

