Tri-State attorneys general among those demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate

The most closely watched attempt by Republicans to examine the 2020 presidential election in a battleground state lost by former President Donald Trump is coming to an embarrassing end in Arizona but their efforts are cranking up elsewhere.The most recent is in Republican-controlled Texas where the secretary of state's office announced Thursday it would conduct a "full and comprehensive forensic audit" of the 2020 election in four heavily populated counties.These reviews go by various names: “audits” or “investigations,” sometimes with the word “forensic” attached.But their scope is not always well-defined or understood, even by those pushing them,...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO