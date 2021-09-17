Tri-State attorneys general among those demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) — Attorney generals from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are among 24 demanding President Joe Biden drop the vaccine mandate or risk legal action. They sent a letter to Biden on Friday, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private-sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly coronavirus testing, or be fired.local12.com
