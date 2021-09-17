CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tri-State attorneys general among those demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate

By WSYX/WKRC
WKRC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) — Attorney generals from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are among 24 demanding President Joe Biden drop the vaccine mandate or risk legal action. They sent a letter to Biden on Friday, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private-sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly coronavirus testing, or be fired.

CBS Pittsburgh

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro Files Brief Saying Health Secretary Has Power To Mandate Masks In Schools

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a brief in Harrisburg over the mask debate in schools. Shapiro says in the brief that Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam does have the power to mandate masks. It is in response to a lawsuit that claims she does not. The lead plaintiff is State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman. He said Beam needs to follow regulatory laws on school masks, but Shapiro said she already has that power. A judge in Commonwealth Courts will decide soon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

