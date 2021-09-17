Swimmer struck by hit-and-run boater

KEUKA LAKE – Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a swimmer struck by a boat Sept. 14 on Keuka Lake in the Town of Wayne. Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says deputies interviewed the victim who stated he was swimming on his back at about 6:45 p.m. near the eastern shore in the area of Keuka Village when a northbound, dark-colored pontoon boat drove directly over him causing injury. He stated the boat never stopped nor slowed. A witness reported the boater was standing and appeared to not notice striking the swimmer, and continued north.