Forspoken looks graphically impressive, but it’s leaving me cold
I’m one of those people who, for all its flaws, rather liked Final Fantasy 15. Sure, time has already been less kind to Square Enix’s attempt to make a Witcher or Elder Scrolls style open world FF than even to FF13 (which is aging surprisingly gracefully), but FF15 was bursting with good ideas. The team behind the game, which would largely go on to become Luminous Productions, showed great promise as a new production powerhouse within Square Enix. But the studio’s newest game, Forspoken, isn’t doing it for me so far.www.rpgsite.net
