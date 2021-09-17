Did Colin Cowherd Win? Despite Being an Eagles and Steelers Hater, He Picks Both in Week 2 Blazin’ 5

Colin Cowherd started the 2021 NFL season with his Week 1 Blazin’ 5 picks going 2-3. “The Steelers think I am always picking on them. Pittsburgh is so good in the defensive front seven. They will completely disrupt you. Big Ben averaged 5.9 per attempt. He is not accurate or efficient. He looked old. They can’t run the ball. What are they going to look like in Week 17? I don’t see the traits. It’s going to win them 8 or 9 games.”