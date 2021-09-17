CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

Oregon Bancorp Doubles Quarterly Dividend

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

The Board of Directors of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents an increase of $0.26 per share, or 100%, over the prior quarterly dividend amount. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005475/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

New Oriental Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-Asia/ New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 24, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on New Oriental's investor relations website at http://investor.neworiental.org as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. New Oriental will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

(LDI) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer A Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Leading LoanDepot Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased loanDepot common stock pursuant or traceable to February 16, 2021, initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 8, 2021.
LAW
TheStreet

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. To Host Webcast Of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Time: 7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Listen via internet: http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/. Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference call Webcast" As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) - Get CenterPoint Energy,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
City
Albany, OR
State
Washington State
Salem, OR
Business
City
Salem, OR
City
Keizer, OR
TheStreet

FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A Three Property Portfolio From Washington Prime Group For $5.1 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings property, a Wells Fargo property, and a Texas Roadhouse property for $5.1 million from Washington Prime Group. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Florida and Pennsylvania and are corporate-operated under triple net leases with a weighted average of five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

GenScript ProBio And AskGene Enter Into A Non-exclusive License Of A SdAb Targeting Immune Checkpoint Target

NANJING, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, 2021, GenScript ProBio and AskGene signed a license agreement for GenScript ProBio's single-domain antibody (sdAb) targeting an immune checkpoint target. GenScript ProBio grants a non-exclusive global license to AskGene to use GenScript ProBio's sdAb targeting immune checkpoint target for discovery, development and commercialization of its antibody and derivative products. In the future, GenScript ProBio will be the preferred partner for CMC development, clinical and commercial manufacturing of this product.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Lithia & Driveway Team With City Of Medford To Support Local Sports Park

MEDFORD, Ore., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Medford and Lithia & Driveway (LAD) - Get Lithia Motors, Inc. Class A Report announced today they are joining forces in a five-year partnership for naming-rights opportunities for the multi-sports complex currently known as U.S. Cellular Community Park. If approved...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Retail Banking#The Board Of Directors#Willamette Valley Bank#Oregon Bancorp Inc#Home Loan Centers#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

Tesla Announces Updates To 2021 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Tesla, Inc. today announced updates to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the " 2021 Annual Meeting"). The following updates supersede anything to the contrary described in Tesla's updated definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 26, 2021. The 2021 Annual Meeting will be...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Intel Starts Construction of Two Arizona Computer Chip Factories

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation (INTC) Report on Friday broke ground on two new computer chip factories in Arizona as part of a $20 billion project to help alleviate the severe shortage of semiconductors in the U.S. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based semiconductor chip manufacturer's CEO Pat Gelsinger led the...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Scientific Games Is Driving The Future Of Gaming

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) - Get Scientific Games Corporation Report ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") invites you to experience the excitement of gaming live at the 2021 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") Oct. 4-7 in booth #1116. The future is on display at this...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Generac Holdings Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - Get Generac Holdings Inc. Report ("Generac") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Generac securities betweeen February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Trutankless, Inc. Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) manufactures an award-winning line of smart electric tankless water heaters. Trutankless today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-8 reverse split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of its issued and outstanding common stock (the "Common Stock") that will become effective on Monday, September 27 th, 2021. The Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on that day under the new CUSIP number, 89842T200.
STOCKS
TheStreet

INNOVAGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating InnovAge On Behalf Of InnovAge Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or the "Company") (INNV) on behalf of InnovAge stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether InnovAge has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On September...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ketamine One Engages Integral Wealth As Its Market-Maker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral" or the "Market-Maker") to provide market-making services (the "Services") for the Company. Established in 2003, Integral Wealth is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

APPH ALERT: AppHarvest, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 23, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AppHarvest class action lawsuit. The AppHarvest class action lawsuit charges AppHarvest and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The AppHarvest class action lawsuit was commenced on September 24, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Ragan v. AppHarvest, Inc., No. 21-cv-07985.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

21Vianet Announces Change In Leadership Team

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that Mr. Chunfeng Cai, the Company's Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), has decided to resign from his current post and leave the Company due to personal reasons, effective on October 1, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

21Vianet Wins 5A Green Data Center Ratings And Further Promotes Carbon Reduction

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that its Boxing data center in Beijing and Nantong data center in Jiangsu province were awarded as the 5A Green Data Centers for their operations, which is the highest rating of data centers in China, at the 2021 Open Data Center Summit hosted by the Open Data Center Committee (ODCC) on September 15, 2021. Its Foshan Data Center was also presented with the "Innovative Data Center for Carbon Emission Reduction" award at the ceremony.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy