View more in
Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman Reports: ALIIS™ Provides Superior Energy Savings

 9 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge patented and patent-pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) outlines competitive advantage in power efficiency in recent client benchmark results for its Aliis Super Resolution.

According to Carbon Trust's 2021 report, Carbon Impact of Video Streaming, the internet and telecommunications sector accounts for 1.3% of total global greenhouse gas emissions, 44% of which is attributed to mobile networks and data centers. With global internet traffic growing at 26% annually and video streaming accounting for 58% of total traffic, it's clear that our media consumption habits have real world implications. The internet accounts for approximately 10% of global energy usage with estimates reaching as high as 25% by 2025.

NexOptic's Aliis provides superior image quality while also reducing total power consumption in video streaming applications. Aliis accomplishes this by reducing the overall data transmission requirements for video streaming and through its extremely energy efficient algorithmic design explains NexOptic Chairman Rich Geruson

In NexOptic's recent bid for a high-profile relationship with a semiconductor design company providing solutions to top consumer electronics OEMs, the Company was compared head-to-head with other leading super resolution products. The performance, and importantly energy efficiency, of NexOptic's Aliis solution stood-out among the competition requiring a fraction of the energy to execute its image enhancement while reducing bandwidth consumption tenfold.

"From day one our team has focused on developing AI technology for the edge and the extreme constraints it puts on deep learning solutions." said Kevin Gordon, NexOptic's VP of AI Technologies, "As a result, all our solutions lend themselves to requiring far less power than their cloud counterparts. This isn't just good for business, it's good for the planet."

The Company will share more benchmarks and third-party validation results as they become available in an effort to articulate the value Aliis can add for companies considering AI-enabled products.

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing instant enhancement to images and videos in the areas of edge processing, shutter speed, resolution and sharpness, image-noise and motion-blur, and image colour and detail. These patented and patent pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more. Additionally, Aliis does all of this while compressing data and reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and transmission of image data.

Qualcomm featured Aliis in its 5G Summit 2021 press kit announcing the new 700-series chipset for mobile devices: the Snapdragon 778G, and a recent webinar hosted by ARM and their Senior AI Ecosystem Manager set a live global audience attendance record. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com/aliis .

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for imaging known as ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). NexOptic simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries and is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program, and a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com .

Media and Investor Enquiries

Tel: +1 (604) 669-7330 x 202Email: look@nexoptic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to expectations concerning the development of its artificial intelligence technologies, and expected results, specifications, capabilities, and applications thereof. The reader is cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors which are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates and are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including, among others: risks commonly associated with the development of new technologies, including the Company's AI technologies, sport optics product designs and additional work may be required to confirm potential applications and feasibility of such technologies or for the successful commercialization of its offerings; the Company may not be able to complete product development as currently expected; potential applications of the Company's technology are based on limited studies and may not be representative of the broader market; the risk that all designs may not achieve expected results; the Company may not be able to reach commercial success; the Company may not be able to source components for some of its products on a cost-effective basis; the Company may not have access to necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all; pending or future patent applications may not be approved as contemplated or at all; and other risks inherent with technology and product development and the business of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed considering such factors. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, the Company is not under any obligation and it expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

