Kentucky State

Several arrested after multi-county chase ends in Louisville

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALLATIN COUNTY, Ky.(WXIX) -Several teenagers were arrested Friday after a driver led Kentucky State troopers on a chase through six counties. Kentucky State Troopers say 19-year-old Frank Russell, 18-year-olds James Reece, Jamya Neal, Dasharay Bene were arrested, and two juveniles were cited after Russell led troopers on a chase along Interstate 71 south from Gallatin County into Jefferson County in Louisville.

