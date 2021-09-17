CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxony Court Senior Living Hires A Culinary Director

EAST PEORIA, Ill., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saxony Court Senior Living hires an experienced local chef, Chris Castro to lead dining services at the Assisted and Independent Living Community.

Chris Castro joins the Saxony Court Team with experience in fine dining and healthcare services. Moe Freedman, President of Accolade Healthcare envisioned the need for this new position stating, "Dining Services are part of our elevated lifestyle at Saxony Court Senior living and Chris's creativity and passion for customer service is what our resident's and families deserve."

Chris began his career in healthcare over 15 years ago and has been a certified chef for 8 years. Some of his experience includes working in many of the high-end restaurants right here in the Peoria, IL region. Chris's passion is senior living and states, "he is excited to get back to his roots."

About Saxony Court Senior Living

Saxony Cour Senior Living is an Assisted and Independent Living Community in East Peoria, IL. Accolade Healthcare, parent company, acquired the community on July 1,2021. We provide a range of senior care services: Respite Care, Outpatient Therapy, Hospice Services and more to our community members.

For more information about Saxony Court Senior Living please contact Nicole McIntosh at nmcintosh@accoladehc.com or visit us on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saxony-court-senior-living-hires-a-culinary-director-301379715.html

SOURCE Accolade Healthcare

TheStreet

TheStreet

