IIROC Trade Resumption - EI

By PR Newswire
 9 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Eurogas International Inc.

CSE Symbol: EI

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 2:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

