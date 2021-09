Dan Levy, the Emmy-winning star of Schitt’s Creek, has signed a films and TV deal with streamer Netflix. As part of the deal, the 38-year-old actor will write and produce scripted content and other creative projects for Netflix, the streaming service said in a statement. Levy’s first project with Netflix is an untitled romantic comedy that the actor will star in, write and direct. He will also produce the movie along with Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske. Primetime Emmys 2021: Streaming Date and Time, Nominees, Where to Watch Online – All You Need to Know About Upcoming Award Night.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO