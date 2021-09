If it’s your job to broadcast professional golf, you know Daniel Berger. Is he the flashiest guy on tour? Nope. Has he fanned the flames of a viral feud for months or etched his name in a major trophy? He has not. But he is, in the dialect of the late, great Marlon Brando, a contendah. He is ranked just outside the top 15 in the world. He won the Charles Schwab Challenge last year and the am-less AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year. He’s a dude, a known quantity, a guy who presents great value, if you’re picking up what we’re throwing down.

