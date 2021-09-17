Phoebe: Only one patient admitted on Thursday for COVID-19

Phoebe said that they only had one COVID-19 patient admitted across their health system on Thursday, the lowest number they've seen since before the latest surge began. “We only had one COVID admission in our health system yesterday. That hasn’t happened since mid-July, before the latest surge began. That is certainly a positive indication that transmission of the delta variant is slowing down, but our patient volume remains high and our critical care resources remain stretched. Additionally, we know the longer the virus sticks around, the greater the chances that another dangerous variant will take hold,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO.