CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Severed Steel Dives Onto PC Today

By Shawn Robinson
thenerdstash.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou all know the traditional run-of-the-mill shooter formula. You run into a room, maybe take cover or slide your way in, then blast your opponents to kingdom come. It’s a tried and tested formula, one that feels fun no matter the situation. But what if I told you there could be something better, with more acrobatics and powerful kills than you could ever ask for? Meet Severed Steel, a game that’s trying to do just that. And now, you can finally try the full thing for yourself. Severed Steel is now available on PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GoG! You can check out the brand new launch trailer below.

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Severed Steel Release Date: When is Severed Steel coming out?

Severed Steel – the cool-looking cyberpunk wall-running third-person shooter inspired by Mirror’s Edge – comes out this week. When is Severed Steel‘s release date?. Severed Steel – first revealed earlier this year, will finally be out in a few days. The game looks cool enough – you get to wallrun, shoot guns, and beat down opponents. Its cyberpunk aesthetic is no longer a novelty at this point, but it still nails the aesthetic. It also follows the usual man versus corporation narrative of Cyberpunk-themed stories. In Severed Steel, you play as Steel, a one-armed killer out to take down the mega-corporation EdenSys. Because you’re one-armed, you can’t reload any guns you pick up. Ludonarrative consistency!
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Steel Assault launches September 28 for Switch, PC

16-bit retro-style action platformer Steel Assault will launch for Switch and PC via Steam on September 28, publisher Tribute Games and developer Zenovia announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its official website:. About. Punch, whip, and zipline your way through a post-apocalyptic America in this 16-bit retro-style...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Graceful Brutal Gun Gymnastics with Severed Steel Launch Trailer

One of the standard features of first-person shooters is a protagonists who can soak up a truly ridiculous amount of firepower before falling down. Steel doesn’t have much in the way of health, going down in a couple of shots like pretty much every human being who’s ever lived, but to make up for this she has the amazing ability to dance through bullets. Severed Steel is an incredibly fast-paced shooter with a hero who slides, wall-runs, and dives faster than the enemy can track, plus a limited bullet-time ability that should take the edge off even the most crowded firefight. And yet even with all that, death is frequent in the bite-sized levels due to enemies that are constantly on the move once alerted. It’s hard to dodge a bullet when you don’t realize there’s someone on a platform above you two rooms over, able to see you through the windows, but killing with style regenerates health so it makes a lot more sense to dive into the middle of the action than snipe from the sides. High risk equals high rewards, especially seeing as enemy bullets miss every time while you’re pulling off the acrobatics.
WORKOUTS
noobfeed.com

SkateBIRD Landing Today for Consoles and PC

Fans of Tony Hawk and Skate are likely hungry for a new skateboarding game and today a brand new one launch. Called Skatebird these tiny birds will shred through parks designed for their tiny bodies. The title will feature everyday objects that have been shifted into skateparks. With players unlocking...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slow Motion#Meet Severed Steel#The Epic Games Store#Dodge#Severed Steel
waytoomany.games

Review – Severed Steel

It’s been a really good time for the fast paced first-person shooter with some of the best in the genre coming out in recent years. DOOM Eternal, Quake‘s surprising remaster, and the recently released Deathloop being just some stunning examples to come out over the past year or so. I can now safely say that Greylock Studios and Digerati’s Severed Steel is another one to add to this ever growing list.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Action RPG Unsighted Slashes its Way Onto PC and Consoles Later This Month

Pixel-styled action-RPG Unsighted now has a September 30th release date and a new trailer to mark its impending arrival. Unsighted was announced back in June and puts you in the shoes of an amnesiac android badass, Alma, who wakes up in a post-apocalyptic world. With her life-force draining away she has to kick bottom across this ruined world, looking for a way to get her memories back.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Sheltered 2 is launching on PC today

Starting today, players will have the opportunity to seek a new adventure in Sheltered 2. Sheltered 2 is a brand new survival game with strategic gameplay and a number set of challenges. Sheltered 2 is launching on PC on September 20, with a new and innovative 3D art style and revamped combat systems. Terrain obstructions and hazardous zones are also present, and you as a player need to overcome any danger found within.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
hardcoregamer.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Finally Sets Out For PC, Consoles Today

Fans who’ve been looking forward to Ember Lab’s first release need do so no longer. Kena: Bridge of Spirits has arrived, and gamers can check it out on both PC and PlayStation. Looking something from the likes of Pixar rather than a game studio,, Kena: Bridge of Spirits presents players with a mystery to solve and a large world within which to gather clues.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Star Trek Fleet Command Out on PC Today

Star Trek Fleet Command has been attracting fans on mobile since its launch in late 2018, and as of today, the game is now available on PC. The PC launch is designed as fully cross-platform, so those who've been enjoying the mobile experience can simply log in on PC as of today too, and everyone will be able to pick up and play on both platforms interchangeably.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Gloomhaven Set for Steam Release in October 2021

Gloomhaven is coming out of early access – set to release later this year in October. Version 1.0 of the game is hitting Steam sooner rather than later. Gloomhaven initially started out as a tabletop RPG, with Dungeons & Dragons-like gameplay that was severely simplified. Much akin to other tabletop games, players would send out their characters on various campaigns and quests – all of them orchestrated by a dungeon master. Gloomhaven‘s tabletop version is getting a big expansion next year, Frosthaven.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Severed Steel

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Severed Steel, a fast-paced, stunt-driven FPS by Greylock Studio and Digerati. You play as Steel, a one-armed assassin infiltrating the megacorporation EdenSys. Seeing as how Steel only has one arm, that means she is unable to reload guns, forcing you to carefully manage ammo and frantically scavenge for new weapons as your magazine runs dry.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Subdivision Infinity DX Blasts onto PlayStation 5 Today

Nintendo may not be giving fans of Star Fox a new entry but indie developers are hard at work providing space shooters for gamers. With Mistfly Games and Blowfish Studios releasing Subdivision Infinity DX. As Sgt. Jed Riddle you'll need to uncover the secrets of a ruthless collective of extraterrestrial...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Unite Update 1.2 (September 22) Patch Notes

Pokemon Unite will launch update 1.2 tomorrow (September 22) on both Nintendo Switch and the soon-to-be-added mobile devices, so here’s the full list of changes and additions coming with this patch. There are a couple of very key things to note regarding tomorrow’s patch. First of all, it will be the first patch we’ve seen to give some proper details regarding what’s changed. It doesn’t divulge exact stats, but the fact that we have a bit more of an understanding is great. It’s also important to note that with this update coming tomorrow, this is in response to the imminent mobile release for Pokemon Unite! Hopefully, if you plan to play the title on mobile, then it’s everything you’d hope from it. Without further adieu, here’s everything coming with Pokemon Unite’s 1.2 update tomorrow, September 22.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Smite Update 8.9 Patch Notes

Smite has today launched the 8.9 update for the game, so here’s everything the team has changed and added through today’s patch. Surprisingly enough, today’s patch brings with it quite a few changes to the game. These include new ranked requirements namely, but also include new chat filtering features such as blocking alongside quality-of-life fixes. These of course join the expected bug fixes galore, looking to refine the title even further. If you’re curious about specifics though, here’s everything new with Smite update 8.9!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where to Find a Recon Scanner

A brand new NPC has been added to the Fortnite Island. It is the Season 1 skin Wrath and with him comes several new side quest challenges. The first of his challenges tasks players with scanning players with the Recon Scanner. This might be a bit difficult to find, so allow me to help you with that. This guide will show you how to find the Recon Scanner in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Kids Sci-Fi MMO NEO2045 Launches Today on PC and Mobile

Kids can set off on a new journey now that sci-fi MMO NEO2045 has been released for PC and mobile. NEO2045 has a storyline set in space, with kids who are working to save the world and everything from a robot villain who thinks he's still in the video game he came from. The game features a galaxy of options that combine single player and multiplayer activities, as well as a series of tools to let kids shape the world, create challenges to share with others.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Apex Legends September 22 Update Patch Notes

Apex Legends has today launched the September 22 update across all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with today’s patch. The update comes as part of a previously announced update, looking to fix a lot of the connection issues and crashes many are experiencing. As expected, that’s just what today is accomplishing (including a fix for crashes from having animated banner poses). There’s plenty more being taken care of though, so let’s not waste any more time. Here’s what’s new with the September 22 update for Apex Legends!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New Science Fiction Survival ‘Beyond Contact’ Goes Into Early Access

Indie developer Playcorp Studios and publisher Koch Media have announced the brand new sci-fi survival game known as Beyond Contact. Launching onto Steam Early Access today, players can drop into orbit with their friends to uncover a planet’s armageddon. The Pulp Science Fiction Phenomenon. In the year 2766, players crash...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sable Releases Today on Xbox and PC, Launch Trailer Revealed

Shedworks’ gorgeous adventure title Sable is out today for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (along with Xbox Game Pass). Publisher Raw Fury provided a launch trailer, which showcases the desolate open world and how the player, as Sable, will explore it. Check it out below. On Steam, the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy