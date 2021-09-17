Severed Steel Dives Onto PC Today
You all know the traditional run-of-the-mill shooter formula. You run into a room, maybe take cover or slide your way in, then blast your opponents to kingdom come. It's a tried and tested formula, one that feels fun no matter the situation. But what if I told you there could be something better, with more acrobatics and powerful kills than you could ever ask for? Meet Severed Steel, a game that's trying to do just that. And now, you can finally try the full thing for yourself. Severed Steel is now available on PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GoG! You can check out the brand new launch trailer below.
