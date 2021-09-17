Wetzel Receives “Calm in the Eye of the Storm” Award
We are pleased to give out Direct Support Professional Appreciation Awards! The “Calm in the Eye of the Storm” award for 2021 goes to Julie Wetzel!. Her nominator said, “Julie navigated the complicated and unknown COVID-19 world and she never stopped showing up for the individuals, despite the hardships the illness and restrictions brought. Julie has a motherly and calm demeanor that many individuals find comforting. She is a wonderful team player and her dedication and hard work is appreciated more than she knows!”www.themountvernongrapevine.com
