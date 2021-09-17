Wetzel Receives “Calm in the Eye of the Storm” Award

We are pleased to give out Direct Support Professional Appreciation Awards! The “WOW!” Award goes to Diane Bolen. Her nominator said, “She is versatile and willing to do anything asked of her, including making deliveries in the box truck, and covering HPC if needed. She loves getting people out into the community and loves to challenge them by giving them new activities to try! She loves seeing how proud they are when they complete a new activity or open their paychecks.”

2 DAYS AGO