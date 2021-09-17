View of the new JCHS from above

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

 9 days ago
Some construction related work is ongoing at the new JCHS but the new high school complex is now serving students. The first home football game is scheduled next Friday night, Sept. 24.

